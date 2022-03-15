Jordan Henderson says trauma of pandemic will stay with NHS staff ‘forever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Henderson says trauma of pandemic will stay with NHS staff ‘forever’

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 8:07 am
England star and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has a selfie taken with Head of Operations Claire Lindsay during a visit to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service in Wakefield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said the trauma of the pandemic will stay with NHS staff “forever” as he called for them to get the “support and aftercare” they need.

The England midfielder met staff and volunteers at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, where money raised by his #PlayersTogether initiative is funding equipment, mental health support and training for hundreds of volunteers.

Henderson started #PlayersTogether at the start of the pandemic, inviting professional footballers to donate part of their wage to the NHS’s Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

England star and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson chats to a 999 call hander (Danny Lawson/PA)

He was later named as an ambassador for NHS Charities Together, the organisation which raises funds for more than 240 National Health Services charities.

The visit to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service is the second Henderson has done in his role with the charity, after meeting staff at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool last November.

He told the PA news agency: “The thing that keeps coming up that worries us a little bit is the mental health side.

“That’s going to be a big issue now things have started to go back to normal and they’re forgotten about a little bit.

England star and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (right) has a selfie taken with clinical team leader Zain Kazmi (Danny Lawson/PA

“What they’ve been through over the last couple of years is a trauma that’s going to stay with them forever.

“I think we’ve got a responsibility to make sure the support is still there and that they get the help and aftercare they need.

“There’s also a responsibility to show them we do still care about them and the amazing work they’re doing.”

The #PlayersTogether initiative raised millions of pounds after Premier League captains worked together to establish a joint contribution fund directed to the NHS Charities Together group.

Henderson said: “We knew that the NHS was overwhelmed.

“I’ve got family who work in the NHS so I spoke to them a little bit and I felt it was something we could do to help.

“My dad was seriously ill quite a while ago now and the NHS was amazing with him – they saved his life really, so it’s something close to my heart.

“I wanted to do something and felt as though this was a good way of giving back.”

England star and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (right) and Andy Pippin, Head of Operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service (Danny Lawson/PA)

According to Yorkshire Ambulance Service, pressures facing staff in December and January were worse than at the peak of the pandemic, with call volumes up by 25% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

NHS Charities Together has to date allocated over £7 million across ambulance services in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, including £728,500 to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity.

“I think it’s good to come and speak to the people that are changing lives, saving lives, on a daily basis and show my support,” Henderson said.

“We came together and did something special, and it feels amazing to hear first hand about the support they feel from us as players.

“It’s good to know the money’s being spent really well.”

