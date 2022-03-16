Doctors who died during pandemic to be remembered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doctors who died during pandemic to be remembered

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 2:47 am
Doctors who died during the coronavirus pandemic are being remembered with a special service in London (Peter Byrne/PA)
Doctors who died during the coronavirus pandemic will be remembered with a special service during which a sculpture in their honour will be unveiled.

The names of 50 doctors will be read aloud at the event on Wednesday which is being held at the headquarters of the British Medical Association (BMA) in London.

Following a minute’s silence, BMA president Professor Neena Modi will address the invited guests, including the loved ones of some of the doctors who died with Covid.

The service is due to be brought to a close with a performance of We Will Remember, We Can’t Forget – a piece of music composed for the BMA in tribute to healthcare workers who have died during the pandemic.

Sculptor Richard Tannenbaum said his work aims to show that “the public are inextricably linked with those NHS workers who lost their lives in caring for us”.

Describing the art, he said: “From a supporting base the stone sculpture rises in a continuous loop of jointed sections.

“I aim to convey the sense of continuity of care that the NHS has provided, that because of the sacrificial service of the health workers it has continued to function ceaselessly throughout the pandemic, that though individual parts have been particularly hard-pressed, the integrity of the whole has been maintained and that we the public are inextricably linked with those NHS workers who lost their lives in caring for us.”

The list of names has been collated by the BMA, which says those are the doctors known to have died across the UK in the pandemic.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said he hoped the service would be a “fitting” way to mourn those who have died but also celebrate their lives.

He said: “Today we pay tribute to the heroism and selflessness of those members of the medical workforce who lost their own lives in the pursuit of saving others. We also offer our profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and colleagues.

“We hope that today’s service, and presentation of the memorial sculpture, offers some comfort to their loved ones, and provides a fitting way to both mourn their loss, and also to celebrate their lives, achievements and stories.”

