Half of patients kept out of hospital in pilot paramedic blood testing scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Half of patients kept out of hospital in pilot paramedic blood testing scheme

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 1:15 pm
Specialist paramedics were trained to take blood for remote diagnostics in the pilot scheme (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Specialist paramedics were trained to take blood for remote diagnostics in the pilot scheme (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A trial scheme by paramedics to provide blood testing at home for frail and elderly patients has resulted in more than half of the patients not needing to go to hospital.

Specialist paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service were given extra training to take blood samples at the scene and discuss the results with hospital physicians remotely to determine the next steps.

Potential patients aged 65 and older were identified by 999 call handlers and were then assessed by the paramedic at the scene and only non-critically unwell, frail or elderly patients were enrolled in the pilot study which worked with Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

A SCAS spokesman said: “These patients then had bloods taken for immediate diagnostics in addition to the usual bedside investigations including urinalysis, electrocardiogram and blood sugar levels, with the results discussed with a senior physician by telephone for decision support.

“The outcomes were to either enable the patient to remain at home after a comprehensive assessment without the need for further intervention, leave the patient at home with further intervention from community or hospital at home services or transfer to hospital via the emergency department or acute medical unit.”

Out of the 56 enrolled, 27 were transferred for further assessment in hospital but 29 (52%) remained in their usual care environment.

Of these, four presented to hospital within the next 30 days but with no adverse events recorded as a result of non-transfer to hospital, according to the study published in the Journal of Paramedic Practice.

As part of the trial, the paramedics were given additional training in taking and handling blood samples and a SCAS rapid response vehicle (RRV) was equipped with a point-of-care – also known as bedside – testing device and wireless technology to transmit a patient’s blood results to hospital within minutes.

Dr John Black, SCAS medical director, said: “These results suggest it is feasible to perform bedside diagnostics in the community as part of the clinical assessment offered by ambulance services and that a proportion of older patients could potentially be managed in a home or community setting without physically attending hospital and without adding significantly to the burden on community services.

“The beauty of this model is that the potentially complex interpretation of the blood tests is undertaken by a hospital medical team remotely who can contextualise the results with the paramedic’s clinical findings and observations in the community at the time of referral.

“As well as the benefits of keeping frail and elderly patients out of hospital if clinically appropriate to do so, there is a real potential for this to relieve pressure and financial costs on busy hospital emergency departments and acute medical units.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal