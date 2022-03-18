Nurses ‘need more cash for soaring petrol prices’ to get to patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Nurses ‘need more cash for soaring petrol prices’ to get to patients

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 12:04 am
A display sign showing unleaded petrol prices at 164.9 per litre and diesel prices at 172.9 per litre at a Shell petrol station in Leamington Spa. Drivers continue to be clobbered by record fuel prices, with nurses saying they are out of pocket (Jacob King/PA)
A display sign showing unleaded petrol prices at 164.9 per litre and diesel prices at 172.9 per litre at a Shell petrol station in Leamington Spa. Drivers continue to be clobbered by record fuel prices, with nurses saying they are out of pocket (Jacob King/PA)

Nurses must be given more cash for soaring petrol prices otherwise patient care could suffer, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said.

The union is calling on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to use next week’s spring statement to take urgent action over the rising cost of living.

It wants an urgent review of the NHS mileage rates and for NHS employers across the UK to provide an “immediate additional payment” to staff.

Mileage rates are set by the NHS Staff Council, which includes representatives from the Department of Health.

The RCN said petrol prices could lead to some nurses being unable to carry out frequent home visits to patients in need.

Nursing staff working in the community, some of whom drive hundreds of miles a week, have told the RCN that the cost of filling up their cars has risen by as much as £100 a month.

The union said it understood that the official trigger for a change in NHS mileage rates – a 20% increase or decrease in motoring or fuel costs over a 12-month average – has not yet been reached, but argued that action was needed now.

RCN general secretary and chief executive, Pat Cullen, said: “The Chancellor needs to urgently help nursing staff hit by the eye-watering fuel prices in his spring statement.

“He and the Health Secretary must reassure us that they do not expect nursing staff to subsidise the health service from their own pockets.

“District and community nursing staff who rely on their cars to visit patients are telling us they’re having to pay £100 more on fuel every month, putting an additional strain on their already tight finances.

“The situation is becoming unsustainable – what will happen if nursing staff can’t afford to fill up their cars? It is patients who will ultimately suffer.

“With many nursing staff already considering leaving the profession, this extra cost and pressure will not do anything to encourage people to stay.”

