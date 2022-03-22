Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen sharply – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen sharply – study

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 12:07 am
(Alamy/PA)
Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen “sharply” in recent years, a new study suggests.

There has also been a “substantial” increase in the prescription of antidepressants to combat anxiety in adults under the age of 25, researchers found.

The increases in prescribing could be down to better detection of anxiety, according to academics from the University of Bristol.

But they could also be due to people suffering more severe symptoms or a previously “unmet need”.

The study, published in the British Journal of General Practice, looked at prescriptions for anti-anxiety medications (called anxiolytics) across 176 GP surgeries in the UK caring for more than 2.5 million patients.

There were 546,154 “anxiolytic prescribing events”, and when plotted on a graph, this shows a steep incline in recent years.

Researchers said that prescription rates were “steady” between 2003 and 2008 then rose “sharply” until the end of the study period in 2018.

The team said that the rise in prescriptions was most likely to be explained by an increasing number of new patients starting treatment, rather than people already taking the drugs being prescribed more of them.

“Increases in incident prescribing for anxiety, especially for young adults, may reflect better detection of anxiety, increasing severity of symptoms or earlier unmet need,” they wrote.

“However, some of this prescribing is not based on robust evidence of effectiveness, and may contradict guidelines.

“It is known that once people have started taking antidepressants they often continue long term, and there is increasing evidence that this may be associated with unintended harms.”

They also said that the rise in prescribing of antidepressants for anxiety in adults under the age of 25 years has been “substantial” in recent years.

And while benzodiazepine – a type of sedative medication which can help with anxiety and insomnia – prescriptions fell over time, increases have been seen in those aged under 35.

The team also warned that in 2017, 44% of benzodiazepine prescriptions were longer than the recommended maximum of four weeks.

“Research is needed to improve understanding about why this is happening and to provide interventions that are acceptable and effective for young adults that can mitigate the growing reliance on pharmacotherapy for this age group,” the authors wrote.

