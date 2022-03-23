Free Covid tests scaled back as deadline nears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Free Covid-19 tests in England are being scaled back as people scramble for free test packs while they are still available.

People trying to order lateral flow tests are discouraged to order packs when they try and access them online.

“Most tests are now needed for people at higher risk,” according to the online ordering system.

“In England, most people without Covid-19 symptoms no longer need to take rapid lateral flow tests.

People have been urged not to stockpile tests (PA)

“Some people still need tests to stay safe, like: NHS staff; people who are at higher risk; people who are visiting high-risk places.

“We want to make sure tests are available for people who need them most.”

But there has been confusion within the NHS as to whether tests will still be free for staff.

The NHS Confederation said that workers may be forced to fork out about £50 a month for tests if they have to pay themselves, as it called for clarity over the issue.

The Department of Health and Social Care said that more details would be set out “shortly”.

Remember that from 1 April, free #Covid19 rapid lateral flow tests will not be available at pharmacies. Find out what you can do if you have symptoms: https://t.co/SOfFYteWKA@SuffolkLPC #SuffolkNHS pic.twitter.com/BIitgYcT1J — IpswichESuffolkCCG (@IESCCG) March 21, 2022

Asked whether health and social care staff should continue to test, England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty told the Local Government Association and Association of Directors of Public Health’s annual public health conference: “On free testing, I’ve been clear that my public health advice would be that people who’ve got significant symptoms that might be Covid should test, and if people test positive they should self-isolate.

“That’s standard public health advice, nothing controversial, and that is the Government’s position.”

He added: “Health and social care testing is slightly different because the risks to the people who are (in their care) are greater, because you have to have strangers getting very close to you because that’s part of care.

“And the people who are in hospital or in care homes are more vulnerable, so we have always expected there to be a more dynamic approach to testing in healthcare settings whilst the rates of transmission are very high.

“Rates are high and rising so certainly, at this point, my view is whilst I don’t anticipate we’ll be doing the kind of testing regime that we’re currently doing indefinitely, this is certainly a time that the public health advice would be that in areas where you’re dealing with vulnerable populations, we really ought to be being careful.

Free universal testing for the virus will come to an end on April 1, with free tests only being made available to the most vulnerable.

Officials have previously said that the number of free tests available each day will be capped to “manage demand” as the Government scales back free testing for people in England.

The public have been encouraged not to stockpile test packs but since ministers announced the end of the free testing programme for most of the population it has been difficult for many to access them.

But the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that availability is refreshed regularly.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: “As set out in the Living With Covid plan, from April 1 free tests will only be available for certain groups who are at most risk from the virus.

“In preparation for this change, the gov.uk home ordering channel is asking users to only order test kits if you’re eligible for new Covid-19 treatments, work or volunteer in a high-risk setting or support people who are at higher risk from Covid-19.

“Tests should only be ordered after you have used up any kits you already have at home.”