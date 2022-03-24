Covid-19 hospital admission rate for over-75s highest since early 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Covid-19 hospital admission rate for over-75s highest since early 2021

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 5:53 pm
Ambulances outside the NHS Nightingale Covid-19 vaccination facility at the Excel Centre, London in January 2021 (Ian West/PA)
Covid-19 hospital admission rates for people aged 75 and over in England have jumped to their highest level for more than a year, figures show.

New cases of the virus are also estimated to be increasing among all age groups in all regions, with health chiefs warning numbers are likely to rise further.

Admission rates for hospital patients with Covid-19 in England in both of the oldest age groups, 75 to 84-year-olds and people 85 and over, are now at their highest since mid-January 2021, when the second wave of the virus was at its peak.

The rate for over-85s stood at 178.3 per 100,000 people last week, up from 137.0 the previous week, while for people aged 75 to 84 it was 74.3, up from 59.8.

Rates among other age groups were lower, though all showed a week-on-week increase, according to the UK Health Security Agency (HSA).

The overall Covid-19 hospital admission rate in England stood at 17.9 per 100,000, up from 14.1 and the highest since the week to January 16, 2022.

Dr Susan Hopkins, HSA chief medical adviser, said the figures are “a reminder to us all that the pandemic is not over”.

She added: “Hospital admissions and cases of Covid-19 have continued to rise and we can expect to see further increases before we start to see a decline.

“Vaccination is the key to staying safe from serious illness and it’s vital that everyone gets all of their recommended doses.

“Wearing a face covering in crowded or enclosed spaces, socialising outside where possible, and always observing good hand hygiene will also help to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“Anyone with symptoms or a positive test should limit their contact with others as much as possible.”

Case rates among people aged 50 and over are estimated by the HSA to have climbed back to levels last seen in early January this year, at the peak of the wave caused by the original Omicron variant.

The current surge in infections is being driven by the Omicron BA.2 variant – a more transmissible form of the virus.

But other factors might be contributing to the trend, including “the gradual increase in social contacts over recent weeks and the ending of legal requirements for self-isolation”, the HSA said.

Rates for younger age groups are also increasing and are estimated to be at levels last recorded in early February.

HEALTH Coronavirus Admissions
(PA Graphics)

A total of 13,602 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in England as of 8am on March 24, up 20% week-on-week and the highest number since January 27, according to NHS England.

But two regions – south-west and south-east England – are now recording patient levels last seen in February 2021, surpassing the peaks reached in the Omicron wave at the start of this year.

A third region, eastern England, is close to overtaking its Omicron peak.

Separate data published on Thursday by NHS England shows just over half of all Covid-19 patients in hospital trusts in England (55%) are being treated primarily for something else, a figure that is broadly unchanged on the last few weeks.

All patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 need to be treated separately from those who do not have the virus, regardless of whether they are in hospital primarily for Covid or not.

But the proportion of patients who are in hospital “with” Covid-19 rather than “for” it continues to be much higher than it was for most of last year, when the figure stood at around 25%.

