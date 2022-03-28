The NHS’s multimillion-pound blunders laid bare in new report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

The NHS’s multimillion-pound blunders laid bare in new report

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 3:34 pm
A file image of an ambulance outside an Accident and Emergency department (PA)
A file image of an ambulance outside an Accident and Emergency department (PA)

The reasons behind the most catastrophic blunders in emergency departments have been laid bare in a report highlighting some of the biggest pay outs for NHS A&E errors.

NHS Resolution conducted a deep dive into compensation claims concerning emergency departments in England, including 16 cases which saw more than £1 million handed out after life-changing or deadly errors.

The average “high-value claim” was £2,069,029, with many of them related to spinal cord injuries which, left undetected, can have a life-long impact on patients.

The report detailed the case of a woman who suffered permanent neurological damage and now has bladder, bowel and sexual dysfunction symptoms, as well as loss of mobility, after a spinal condition was misdiagnosed as sciatica.

The report also looked at 86 deaths which resulted in average pay outs of more than £45,000.

The vast majority were blamed on missed diagnoses of illnesses including sepsis or infection, blood clots or heart conditions; falls or medication error.

The report’s authors also reviewed five potentially preventable suicides, including one inside an A&E department.

In 2020/21, 11% of clinical negligence claims filed with NHS Resolution concerned errors in emergency departments, the authors said.

After reviewing 220 claims between 2014 and 2018, the authors highlighted a number of “common themes”, including:

– diagnostic errors, including missing signs a patient was deteriorating;
– a failure to recognise the significance of repeat attendance at A&E;
– delays in care; and
– problems with communication, including problems with different hospital departments talking to each other.

NHS Resolution also examined claims relating to missed broken bones, hospital-acquired pressure ulcers, and falls in separate reports.

There is a “low” number of compensation claims filed against emergency departments, it was keen to highlight, with one claim for every 17,000 “episodes” of A&E care.

Helen Vernon, chief executive of NHS Resolution, said: “These reports provide analysis of claims of patients who have attended emergency departments in England and highlight important details to support the delivery of holistic care.

“The recommendations aim to make it easier for clinicians to do the right thing to support patient healthcare planning, and enhance safer care and patient experience.”

Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), added: “The RCEM welcomes these reports as learning opportunities to reduce the tragedy of preventable harm to individuals and their families as well as the staff involved.

“As specialty leaders and standard setters, we must use the stories and themes identified in these reports to focus our guidance and teaching and sharpen our advocacy for a better system of care modelled to deliver patient needs.”

