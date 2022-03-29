Free parking for hospital staff to end on Friday – Javid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Free parking for hospital staff to end on Friday – Javid

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 7:09 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 8:51 pm
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (PA)

Free parking for NHS staff working in hospitals in England will end on Friday, the Health Secretary has said.

Parking fees were waived during the Covid-19 pandemic, but Sajid Javid said that the benefit would end on Friday.

In an update on Covid-19, Mr Javid wrote: “Free parking in hospital car parks for NHS staff introduced during the pandemic will also come to an end on 31 March.

“However, over 93% of NHS trusts that charge for car parking have implemented free parking for those in greatest need, including NHS staff working overnight.”

He added: “On behalf of the Government, I would like to record my thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to keep people safe over the last two years and whose efforts have enabled us to move to the next stage of the Covid-19 response.”

Rachel Harrison, national officer for the GMB union, told the PA news agency: “Charging the NHS staff who’ve risked their lives during the pandemic to park at work is a sick joke.

“After the years of Tory cuts NHS trusts are struggling, we know.

“But scrabbling the money back off hard up workers is not the answer.

“The Government must now legislate for free hospital staff parking once and for all.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady told PA: “Our amazing NHS key workers put their lives on the line to get us through this pandemic.

“Scrapping free car parking in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis is a lousy way to repay that service.

“The Government should be giving health staff a proper pay rise – not adding to their bills.

“And it should be funding our NHS properly so that hospitals don’t have to rely on car parks for income.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said that the perk was “temporary” and introduced in July 2020 “for the duration of the pandemic”.

It said that the scheme had cost around £130 million over the past two years.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton added: “This is no way for the NHS to hang on to staff in the current job market.

“Parking charges will add hundreds of pounds to the massive cost pressures already facing health staff and reduce their morale even further.

“Those already on the brink of leaving the NHS may well see this as the final straw and head for the exit, just as the service needs experienced staff the most.

“More than a third of staff have had to ask family or friends for financial support in the last year, according to Unison research.

“More than two fifths say they’re taking on extra work to make ends meet.

“This is the reality facing health workers. An inflation-busting pay rise is vital to stop more staff leaving NHS jobs this year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]