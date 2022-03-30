At a glance: Key points from the Ockenden report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
At a glance: Key points from the Ockenden report

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 2:25 pm
The Ockenden report (Jacob King/PA)
Here are the main points from the independent review of maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust:

The inquiry, which examined cases involving 1,486 families mostly from 2000 to 2019, found “repeated errors in care” which led to injury to either mothers or their babies.

Maternity expert Donna Ockenden, who led the review, said the trust “failed to investigate, failed to learn and failed to improve”.

Some 201 babies could have – or would have – survived if the trust had provided better care.

Ockenden report
Donna Ockenden (Jacob King/PA)

Most of the neonatal deaths occurred in the first seven days of life, with nearly a third of all incidents reviewed (27.9%) identified as having significant or major concerns in the maternity care which might or would have resulted in a different outcome.

498 cases of stillbirth were reviewed and graded, and one in four cases were found to have significant or major concerns in care which if managed appropriately might, or would have, resulted in a different outcome.

There were 12 maternal deaths reviewed and in nine of the 12 cases (75%) the review team
identified significant or major concerns in the care received.

Ms Ockenden said staff were frightened to speak out about failings amid “a culture of undermining and bullying”.

Staff also claimed they were advised by trust managers not to take part in a “staff voices” initiative set up to assist the investigation into what went wrong, according to Ms Ockenden.

The review team identified 15 “immediate and essential actions which must be implemented by all trusts in England providing maternity services”.

These include matters such as workforce funding, planning and sustainability, safe staffing, escalation and accountability, leadership, investigations of incidents and complaint handling, learning from the deaths of mothers, multidisciplinary training, complex antenatal care, pre-term, labour and birth at term, obstetric anaesthesia, post-natal care, bereavement care, neonatal care and supporting families.

Ms Ockenden said it is absolutely clear that there is an urgent need for a robust and funded England-wide maternity workforce plan starting right now, without delay, and continuing over multiple years.

