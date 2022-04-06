Critical incident declared due to extreme pressure on ambulance service By Press Association April 6, 2022, 2:55 am South Central Ambulance Service declared a critical incident due to extreme pressure early on Wednesday morning (Dominic Lipinski/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up South Central Ambulance Service declared a critical incident due to extreme pressure early on Wednesday morning. “Our staff are working extremely hard to respond to calls and manage the situation and we continue to prioritise those patients with life-threatening injuries and illnesses,” it said on Twitter. “Declaring a critical incident means we are able to focus our resources on those patients most in need and communicates the pressure we are under to our patients and health system partners.” The service asked the community to only call 999 in a life-threatening or serious emergency. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Warning to stay away from A&Es after surge leaves patients waiting for 12 hours ‘We need help’: Nine-year-old girl battling long Covid in plea to prime minister Family of man murdered by neighbour criticise ‘toothless’ police response Breast cancer cases may have been missed because of pandemic, figures suggest