Steroid injections trial offers fresh hope for patients with hip pain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Steroid injections trial offers fresh hope for patients with hip pain

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 11:31 pm
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Patients with hip pain might benefit from an injection of steroids directly into the affected joint, a trial has suggested.

The finding could offer fresh hope for patients with osteoarthritis of the hip, who currently have “limited” treatment options, researchers said.

The study involved 199 adults over the age of 40 whose hip osteoarthritis gave them a “moderate” amount of pain.

A third received usual care, another third were given standard care and an injection of a steroid with a local anaesthetic into the hip, which was administered using ultrasound technology, and the final third received an injection of local anaesthetic plus usual care.

Keele University
Keele University (Nigel French/PA)

The researchers, led by experts at Keele University in Staffordshire, examined levels of hip pain for six months.

Patients who had the steroid injection were more likely to report an improvement in pain levels after six months.

Participants were asked to rate their pain on a scale of one to 10, and over six months participants who had the steroid injection reported a greater reduction in pain intensity.

Pain levels reduced by 1.4 points compared with patients who received standard care, and by 0.5 points compared with those who had an injection of local anaesthetic.

The group who received the steroid injection reported greater overall improvement in pain and physical function and quality of life as well as being less likely to miss work due to pain.

Greater differences were found at two weeks and two months after the injection, compared with four and six months later.

More participants in this group reported being “recovered or much better” compared with those who received current care after two weeks and two months, but there was no significant difference four months after the injection.

The authors concluded: “In patients with mild to moderate hip osteoarthritis, ultrasound guided corticosteroid and local anaesthetic injection with advice and education led to greater pain reduction and improvement in function over six months, compared with advice and education alone.

“These findings provide evidence to inform international guidelines and offer important choice to patients, who often believe their treatment options are limited.”

But they cautioned that a patient in this group with a pre-existing prosthetic heart valve died from a bacterial infection four months after the injection, which was deemed “possibly related to the trial treatment”.

They said hip osteoarthritis is a leading cause of disability, and prompted 90% of the 100,000 hip replacements conducted in the UK in 2019.

Not all patients with hip osteoarthritis require surgery and many are treated by their GPs for many years before they are referred for surgery.

But evidence suggests primary care management of the condition is “suboptimal”, the authors said.

Current guidelines suggest a combination of medication and non-drug treatments, with education, exercise and weight reduction as core treatments.

The guidelines say current evidence on the use of a steroid injection into the joint is limited and conflicting, which is why the academics in the latest paper, published in The BMJ, set out to examine whether the procedure provided benefit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal