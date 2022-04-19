Backlog in diabetes care putting lives at risk, charity warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Backlog in diabetes care putting lives at risk, charity warns

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 12:03 am
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Thousands of diabetes-sufferers’ lives are being put at risk due to a backlog in care caused by the pandemic, a charity has warned.

Diabetes UK has urged the Government to get services back on track before lives are “needlessly lost”.

Almost half of people with diabetes had difficulties managing their condition last year, according to the charity’s survey of more than 10,000 people.

More than 60% of them attributed this partly to a lack of access to healthcare, which can prevent serious illness and early mortality from the cardiovascular complications of diabetes, rising to 71% in the most deprived areas of the country.

One in three had no contact with healthcare professionals about their diabetes in 2021, while one in six have still not had contact since before the coronavirus pandemic, the charity said.

Previous NHS figures showed that just 36% of diabetes-sufferers in England received all their recommended checks in 2020-21, compared with 57% in 2019-20.

Chris Askew, chief executive of Diabetes UK, called for a national recovery plan.

He said: “If people with diabetes cannot receive the care they need, they can risk devastating, life-altering complications and, sadly, early death.

“We know the NHS has worked tirelessly to keep us safe throughout the pandemic, but the impacts on care for people living with diabetes have been vast.

“While the UK Government has been focused on cutting waiting lists for operations and other planned care, people with diabetes have been pushed to the back of the queue.

“Urgent action is now required, which is why we’re calling on UK Government to implement a recovery plan for diabetes care.

“We need to get this essential, life-saving care back on track, or lives will be needlessly lost.”

The survey findings, which were published as part of the charity’s Diabetes Is Serious campaign, also revealed that people from the most deprived parts of the country were nearly twice as likely to have had no contact with their healthcare team since before the pandemic than those in the least deprived.

Former England footballer Gary Mabbutt, who has lived with type 1 diabetes for over 40 years and is backing the campaign, said: “I know from my own experience that complications from diabetes can be absolutely devastating, taking a heavy toll on people with diabetes and those close to them.

“For people with diabetes accessing vital care has been a huge challenge during the pandemic and continues to be as this report shows.”

Some 4.9 million – or one in 14 – people are living with diabetes in the UK.

An NHS spokesperson said: “Diabetes care has remained a priority for the NHS throughout the pandemic, with thousands of people getting support through an expansion of online services and by providing life-changing technology to help people manage their condition.

“The NHS is providing £36 million to local areas to  recover services and improve the lives of people living with or at risk of diabetes – this includes increasing the number of patients receiving all of their care checks and boosting referrals to the world-leading NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal