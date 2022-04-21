Third of over-75s in England get ‘spring booster’ in campaign’s first month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Third of over-75s in England get ‘spring booster’ in campaign’s first month

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 3:31 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 5:39 pm
95-year-old Devraj Jhalam, accompanied by his daughter Dr Lalitha Iyer, receives a ‘spring booster’ of Covid-19 vaccine from Dr Nithya Nanda at the Salt Hill Activity Centre vaccination clinic in Slough, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
95-year-old Devraj Jhalam, accompanied by his daughter Dr Lalitha Iyer, receives a ‘spring booster’ of Covid-19 vaccine from Dr Nithya Nanda at the Salt Hill Activity Centre vaccination clinic in Slough, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A third of people aged 75 and over in England have had their “spring booster” of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures show.

Some 33.6% of over-75s had received the jab as of April 17, up from just over a quarter (26.1%) a week earlier.

Among people aged 80 and over the proportion is slightly higher at 35.8%, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The spring booster campaign began in England one month ago on March 21.

(PA Graphics)

Anyone aged 75 and over who is around six months on from their most recent jab is being invited to get a fourth dose of vaccine.

Residents of older adult care homes and people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed are also eligible to receive the booster.

The campaign was launched following guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that those most vulnerable to coronavirus should receive a fourth jab as a precautionary measure.

Immunity from vaccination declines over time and many older adults received their most recent vaccine dose in September or October 2021.

The NHS estimates around five million people in England will be eligible for a spring booster during the campaign.

Steve Russell, NHS England national director for vaccinations said: “It’s great to see that public support for the life-saving NHS covid vaccination programme continues, as nearly two million people have taken up their offer of a spring booster since bookings opened last month.

“The most successful vaccination drive in health history has saved lives and prevented hundreds of thousands of hospitalisations, and NHS staff and volunteers continue to be on hand to get you protected – so whether you need your first jab or a top-up dose, book your booster when the NHS contacts you.”

Take-up of the booster may have been affected by high levels of infection in the past month, which have been driven by the Omicron BA.2 variant.

Vaccines cannot be given to anybody who is within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

People aged 70 and over in England have experienced record levels of infection during the current wave, with an estimated 7.2% – one in 14 – likely to have had the virus in the week to April 9, according to the Office for National Statistics.

