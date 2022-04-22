NHS England to be banned from using supply chains linked to slavery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
NHS England to be banned from using supply chains linked to slavery

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 2:41 pm
The amendment intends to ban NHS England from using products and services involving any kind of slave labour (PA)
NHS supply chains carrying goods linked to slavery or human trafficking will be banned under a new law currently passing through Parliament.

The Health and Care Bill amendment intends to ban NHS England from using products and services involving any kind of slave labour, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

This amendment will make the NHS responsible for assessing the level of risk associated with individual suppliers and whether they should be blacklisted.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said he hopes the move will “eradicate” slavery from supply chains.

He said: “I want this to be a turning point in the UK’s mission to eradicate slavery and human trafficking in supply chains around the globe.

“As the biggest public procurer in the country, the NHS is well placed to spearhead this work.”

Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith was among those who campaigned for the change, and he welcomed the move.

Sir Iain said on Twitter: “I welcome this significant move by Sajid Javid to outlaw the purchase of goods and services that come from companies and countries where there is slave labour.

“Those of us who are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China have campaigned hard for such a change; it’s good to know this will now happen.”

The amendment was tabled on Thursday and it will be scrutinised by MPs in the Commons on Monday.

