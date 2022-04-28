NHS boss was driven to A&E after suspected stroke amid ambulance delay fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
NHS boss was driven to A&E after suspected stroke amid ambulance delay fears

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 4:27 pm
Deborah Lee has over 30 years of experience in the NHS (Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust/PA)
The chief executive of an NHS trust has said her husband drove her to A&E after she suffered a suspected stroke because of her concern over ambulance delays.

In a series of tweets, Deborah Lee, chief executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals Foundation Trust, said she had now recovered but warned that urgent action was needed from the Government.

Reflecting on the event, she said: “I can’t get one thing out of my head: What if my husband hadn’t been there and my daughter had called for an ambulance and I’d been put in the Cat 2 ‘stack’?”

Mrs Lee, who has more than 30 years of experience in the NHS, said her husband had heard her “lamenting” ambulance delays, so chose to drive her to A&E when she displayed symptoms of a stroke, rather than call 999.

The South West has the worst ambulance wait times in England (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ambulance response times in England have risen to their worst levels on record, figures show.

The average response time last month for ambulances in England dealing with the most urgent incidents – defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries – was nine minutes and 35 seconds.

This is up from eight minutes and 51 seconds in February and is the longest average since current records began in August 2017.

In the South West, where Mrs Lee works, the average response time for a category two call, which includes strokes, is at one hour 53 minutes – the highest in England.

The target for that category of call is 18 minutes.

Mrs Lee said that “my system is working unrelentingly” to bring response times down, but added that this was “to no great avail”.

“(There is) no silver bullet and I don’t have the answer, but government has the power to generate one”, she said.

She called on the Government to overhaul social care by improving training and pay for staff, adding that it needs to “build a sector that people want to join, stay in and feel proud to belong to”.

