New chairwoman of Nottingham maternity review steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

New chairwoman of Nottingham maternity review steps down

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 7:21 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 7:25 pm
A thematic review is currently under way at Nottingham University Hospitals (Emma Coles/PA)
A thematic review is currently under way at Nottingham University Hospitals (Emma Coles/PA)

The chairwoman of the review into alleged failures in maternity services in Nottingham has stepped down nearly two weeks after her appointment.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said Julie Dent had left for “personal reasons”. She was appointed on April 22.

DHSC added it is working with NHS England to put in place the “right leadership” to deliver an independent review looking into hundreds of cases of alleged poor care at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH).

It comes after some 100 mothers wrote to Health Secretary Sajid Javid to criticise the thematic review of maternity incidents.

Ockenden report
Families have called for Donna Ockenden, who led an investigation into the Shrewsbury and Telford hospital NHS Trust, to be put in charge (PA)

They called for Donna Ockenden, who led an investigation into the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, to be put in charge.

Ms Ockenden previously told BBC Radio Shropshire that she had responded to the families, stating she was “deeply honoured” by their request to have her chair the review, but added the decision was not for her to make.

Mr Javid met with some of the families involved in the review on Wednesday and they will be now contacted by the NHS about the next steps for the review.

The Health Secretary said: “Today, I met with families to listen and understand their concerns about the review into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals.

“My sympathies remain with all those tragically affected by these harrowing failures and I acknowledge the courage and strength shown by all.

“It is crucial that the best possible leadership is in place to deliver an independent review that leads to real change, and I am working with the NHS to deliver on this and ensure no families have to go through the same pain again.”

DHSC said the NHS recognises there is more to do to improve the engagement and communication with families, and this is a priority as a new review process is established.

It added that the NHS remains committed to ensuring that the experiences of families, any themes identified across maternity safety incidents, and concerns raised, all drive rapid improvements in care for women and babies in Nottingham.

The current thematic review, looking at data from 2006 when the NUH trust was formed until mid-October 2021, was initiated for several reasons, but mainly due to families raising concerns about their cases, according to the review’s website.

It is being led by the local clinical commissioning group (CCG) and NHS England, and is expected to be completed by November 2022.

The probe is being conducted after dozens of babies died or suffered brain damage in recent years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]