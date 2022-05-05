Half of over-75s in England receive Covid vaccine ‘spring booster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Half of over-75s in England receive Covid vaccine ‘spring booster’

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 4:33 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 6:05 pm
Bettie McCluckie receives a spring booster of Covid-19 vaccine at Overdene House care home in Winsford, Cheshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
Bettie McCluckie receives a spring booster of Covid-19 vaccine at Overdene House care home in Winsford, Cheshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Half of all people aged 75 and over in England have had their “spring booster” of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures show.

Some 51.4% of over-75s had received the jab as of May 1, up from 42.9% a week earlier.

Among people aged 80 and over the proportion is slightly higher at 52.8%, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

HEALTH Coronavirus Vaccinations
(PA Graphics)

The spring booster campaign began in England on March 21.

Anyone aged 75 and over who is around six months on from their previous booster is being invited to get an additional dose of vaccine.

Residents of older adult care homes and people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed are also eligible to receive the jab.

Responding to the figures, Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “This is excellent progress – more than 2.8 million of those most vulnerable to Covid-19 in England have received a vital top-up to their immunity.

“The wall of defence provided by vaccines is allowing us to live with this virus and get back to doing the things we’ve missed. Please come forward as soon as you’re eligible to protect yourself.”

Steve Russell, NHS England national director for vaccinations, said: “In just over six weeks since the NHS Covid vaccination programme began rolling out spring jabs, hard-working teams up and down the country have pulled out all the stops to ensure more than half of those entitled to a spring booster are now protected.

“The NHS will continue to invite people when they are due for a vaccination, including an additional 230,000 this week alone, and so it is vital you come and get your top-up when we contact you.”

The campaign was launched following guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation that those most vulnerable to coronavirus should receive another booster.

Immunity from vaccination declines over time and many older adults received their most recent dose in September or October 2021.

The NHS estimates around five million people in England will be eligible for a spring booster during the campaign.

People aged 70 and over in England experienced record levels of infection during the most recent wave of the virus, with an estimated 7.2% – one in 14 – likely to have had Covid-19 in early April, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Prevalence of coronavirus among all age groups has fallen in recent weeks but infections remain high by historic standards, the ONS said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]