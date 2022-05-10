Scientists try to unpick link between coffee and cholesterol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scientists try to unpick link between coffee and cholesterol

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 11:31 pm
A new study links coffee brewing methods with varying levels of raised cholesterol (PA)
A new study links coffee brewing methods with varying levels of raised cholesterol (PA)

Men who drink espressos could have higher cholesterol levels than women, a new study suggests.

Previous studies have linked naturally occurring chemicals in coffee with higher levels of cholesterol in the blood, an issue which is linked to heart problems including stroke.

To examine the link between brewing method and cholesterol, a team of academics from Norway set out to look at the way people drink their coffee and also assess the levels of cholesterol in their blood.

Their study, published in the journal Open Heart, examined information from more than 21,000 people over the age of 40 who live in Tromso, Norway.

Analysis of the data showed that the association between coffee and cholesterol varied depending on brewing method, with significant differences seen across the sexes.

Coffee drinkers who consumed three to five espressos a day were significantly more likely to have higher levels of cholesterol in the blood compared with those who did not drink espressos.

Men who drank this many espressos appeared to have higher concentrations compared with women.

Those who had six or more cups of cafetiere coffee – also known as boiled/plunger coffee – also had raised levels compared with those who did not.

Drinking six or more cups of filtered coffee was linked to higher levels of cholesterol in the blood among women, but not men.

The researchers did not find a significant link between instant coffee and cholesterol levels.

“The most important finding was that espresso coffee consumption was significantly associated with increased S-TC (serum total cholesterol),” the authors wrote.

They added: “Espresso coffee consumption was associated with increased S-TC with significantly stronger association for men compared with women.

“Boiled/plunger coffee was associated with increased S-TC in both sexes.

“Filtered coffee was associated with a small increase in S-TC in women.”

They added: “Coffee is the most frequently consumed central stimulant worldwide.

“Because of the high consumption of coffee, even small health effects can have considerable health consequences.

“Increased knowledge on espresso coffee’s association with serum cholesterol will improve the recommendations regarding coffee consumption.”

Commenting on the study, Dr Dipender Gill from St George’s, University of London, urged caution when interpreting conclusions from the data, adding: “The observed differences could instead be explained by confounding factors giving rise to spurious associations.

“Specifically, men and individuals with a preference for a certain type of coffee may happen to also have other lifestyle factors that affect their cholesterol levels.”

