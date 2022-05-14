Doctors to test whether 12-year-old boy at centre of treatment dispute is dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doctors to test whether 12-year-old boy at centre of treatment dispute is dead

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 3:43 am
Specialists will next week carry out a test to try to establish whether a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute is dead (Hollie Dance/PA)

Specialists will next week carry out a test to try to establish whether a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage in an incident at home is dead, hospital bosses say.

A High Court judge concluded late on Friday that a brain-stem test would be in Archie Battersbee’s best interests after a doctor told her that the brain stem was responsible for the functions which kept people alive.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot was told that specialists treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought it “highly likely” the youngster was dead.

A spokeswoman for the hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, said, after the private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, that a brain-stem test would be arranged for next week.

Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-treatment dispute, who has urged a judge to give the youngster ‘more time’ (James Manning/PA)

Hollie Dance, who wept as Mrs Justice Arbuthnot delivered her ruling, has told how she found her son Archie with a ligature over his head, on April 7, and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

“There’s not been enough time to see what he can do,” said Miss Dance after the ruling.

“He has squeezed my fingers with a tight grip.

“I think that’s his way of letting me know he’s still here and just needs more time.”

She added: “Until it’s God’s way I won’t accept he should go.

Archie Battersbee, 12, suffered a ‘catastrophic’ brain injury (Hollie Dance/PA)

“I know of miracles when people have come back from being brain dead.

“He may not be the same as he was, but if there’s a possibility he could live a happy life after this, I want to give it to him.”

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, who heard that Archie had suffered “catastrophic” brain damage, said Archie’s family, and clinicians, needed to know the results of the brain-stem test.

“I understand on a human level the family’s anguish,” she said.

“Anyone can appreciate how much they must dread the result.”

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot oversaw a private hearing but said Archie could be named in media reports of the case.

A campaign organisation called the Christian Legal Centre said it is supporting Archie’s family.

