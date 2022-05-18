NHS likely to miss its target on cancer, health chief warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS likely to miss its target on cancer, health chief warns

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 9:47 am
The NHS may not hit its cancer targets, a health leader has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
The NHS is likely to miss its target to return treatment waits for cancer to pre-Covid levels by next March, a health leader has said.

Dr Liz Bishop, who sits on NHS England’s national cancer board, was asked at the Health Service Journal Cancer Forum whether the service would be back to “business as usual” performance by next spring.

She said: “I think it depends on what you mean by ‘business as usual’.

“If you mean hitting the 62-day numbers, and the 104-day numbers, by next March, then no. If I am honest, I don’t think we will.

“Do I know when that date will be? No, I don’t know.

“But what I do know is that everyone is working really hard to do it and get there.”

Overall, the national target is for at least 85% of patients to start their first treatment for cancer within two months (62 days) of an urgent GP referral.

This has not been met for years, with performance particularly declining between 2013 and 2018.

Since the pandemic it has fallen further, with 67% of patients waiting under 62 days in December 2021.

In its 2022/23 mandate to NHS England, the Government said the 62-day backlog must be returned to pre-pandemic levels by March 2023.

Performance in February 2020, before the pandemic, was 74%.

A separate improvement aim is for “long waiting” cancer patients, with any cancer patients waiting 104 days or more to be reviewed as to why there are delays.

HSJ analysis, published last month, revealed 11% of patients waited more than 104 days for cancer treatment in February following an urgent referral, which is a higher proportion of patients than at any point during the pandemic.

Dr Bishop, who is also the north west’s Clatterbridge Cancer Centre’s chief executive, said of her own trust’s performance: “We have all got our trajectories, so for us we’ve got a target to get down to by the end of March next year.

“We were doing really well towards the back end of last year and then Omicron set us back, which was hugely disappointing.”

