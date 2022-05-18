Nearly half of Scottish adults struggle to exercise every day, report reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Nearly half of Scottish adults struggle to exercise every day, report reveals

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 12:02 am
A new report has revealed nearly half of all adults in Scotland struggle to do physical exercise (PA)

Nearly half of all adults in Scotland struggle to exercise every day prompting fears of a public health emergency, a new report has revealed.

Step Change, the report published by Spirit of 2012 – the social legacy funder of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, says that 46% of adults in Scotland struggle to be physically active every day.

Chief executive Ruth Hollis warned that the levels of inactivity have not “dented” in the last 25 years.

Around 15 million adults across the UK are classed as physically inactive because they undertake less than 30 minutes of moderate activity each week.

However, the research also found around a third of people walked, cycled or ran more during lockdown in 2020 and 22% of people have maintained this level of activity.

The report argues that more needs to be done in order to build on the popularity of lockdown walking.

Spirit of 2012 has put forward eight key recommendations it hopes will boost physical activity, including a move away from body images often represented in stock images of people exercising and giving people small goals to work towards.

Ms Hollis said: “For a quarter of a century in this country, we haven’t even dented levels of inactivity.

“The eight principles we’re launching today in this report are the key ingredients for facing off the looming public health emergency.

“Now is the perfect opportunity: levels of activity, such as walking and cycling surged during lockdown, but this is already on the wane.

“We’re calling on national and local governments, public health organisations, employers, and civil society to adopt these principles, and design sustainable strategies for decreasing levels of inactivity in adults before these habits are lost.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal