Trans people turn to speech therapy to help align their voice with true self

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Trans people turn to speech therapy to help align their voice with true self

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 12:02 am
Jacqueline Wilde, from Paisley, has grown in confidence after seeking the help of an speech and language therapist (RCSLT)
Jacqueline Wilde, from Paisley, has grown in confidence after seeking the help of an speech and language therapist (RCSLT)

More and more trans people are turning to speech and language therapy to help them align their voice with their true self.

Many people who have transitioned find their voice – which is intrinsic to people’s identity – does not match the person they have become.

In some cases this can cause distress and mental anguish, and speech and language therapists across Scotland have reported seeing more trans and non-binary people seeking their help.

Jacqueline Wilde, from Paisley, has grown in confidence after seeking the help of an speech and language therapist (RCSLT/PA)

Jacqueline Wilde, from Paisley, began her transition after a lifetime of surprising her authentic self and enlisted the help of speech therapy to help with her voice.

“Although I transitioned fairly recently, I’ve known all my life there was an incongruence and it has been a roller-coaster ride,” said the 70-year-old.

“There’s been a lot of shame and guilt over the years, but I made the decision about three years ago to socially transition and began taking hormones at the beginning of last year.

“Voice is a big component. My normal voice could be quite low and I wanted to find a way of passing (as a woman) in everyday life so I called my local hospital and was referred to a speech and language therapist.”

Ms Wilde has had six speech and language therapy sessions in six months.

“I trained as an actor and knew a bit about how the voice worked and was very interested in how speech and language therapy could help. I had speech and language therapy sessions and was shown various techniques around pitch and resonance,” she said.

“I have learned so much about my voice; about intonation, lengthening vowels and my actions when I speak. You have to practice but it’s been hugely beneficial and really given me a lot of confidence in myself.

“My voice has become naturally brighter and it’s helped me to realise more fully who I am.”

Rose Livingston, of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, has worked with transgender people to help transform their voice and said: “It feels like both a privilege and a responsibility to work closely with someone and discover together where their voice will go and to see them grow in their understanding and confidence with their voice.”

Dr Sean Pert, deputy chairman at the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists, has spent years working with trans patients and said societal change is needed so people are more accepting of the community.

“I spoke to one woman, who was very successful, very stylish, but she said as soon as she opened her mouth she would be misgendered and that she felt unsafe,” Dr Pert said.

“I’d like to turn things around and say instead of us being impressed that a trans person has changed their voice to fit in, if society was more accepting of difference, then we wouldn’t have to do as much work and people would feel safer. A bit of acceptance goes a long way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal