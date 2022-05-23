One in three women ‘taking a break from exercise’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in three women ‘taking a break from exercise’

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 6:48 pm
Some 69% of women currently on a break said they wanted to restart exercise (Alamy/PA)
Some 69% of women currently on a break said they wanted to restart exercise (Alamy/PA)

One in three women in Britain are currently taking a break from exercise, with low confidence preventing them from restarting, research suggests.

A poll of more than 2,000 women for the exercise tracking app Strava and the This Girl Can health campaign found many had stopped exercising, with breaks lasting anywhere from one month to several years.

Asked if they were currently taking a break, 35% of all 2,026 respondents said they were, with the average stop being 13 months.

Overall, 69% of those currently on a break said they wanted to restart exercise, but nine in 10 of these said they faced challenges and obstacles.

The most common were a lack of confidence or poor body image (68%), lack of focus (39%), being judged by others (19%) and lack of support (9%).

Young people were likely to say their mental health held them back, while others suffered a lack of motivation and those with families said they found it hard to find the time.

More than four in 10 said they found returning to exercise difficult but a fifth said it was easy.

Strava and This Girl Can have now launched a Make Your Comeback campaign to help women have the confidence to return to the activities they once enjoyed.

Teddy Page, spokeswoman for Strava UK, said: “Finding motivation and seeking out a like-minded community has always been at the core of what Strava is about.

“We know getting started again can be challenging but through the power of community we want to show that breaks in activity are normal and there can be a joyful pathway back.”

Kate Dale, This Girl Can campaign lead, said: “Women tell us – and the data backs this up – that they want to get active again, even if they’ve taken a break.

“The physical and mental health benefits of being active are profound, but millions of women are missing out on these for months or even years.

“This Girl Can Club on Strava will provide a supportive and judgment-free space to build women’s confidence to take that first step and start again. We want to help women to make the first move and celebrate their comeback, regardless of their fitness levels or how long it’s been.

“It’s not what you used to be able to do that matters – it’s what you can do right now.”

Women are invited to visit

bit.ly/StravaTGCclub

