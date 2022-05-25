NHS lacks enough staff and equipment to give adequate cancer care, says survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS lacks enough staff and equipment to give adequate cancer care, says survey

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 12:04 am
A survey has found the NHS does not have enough staff or equipment to provide adequate cancer care (Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust/PA)
The NHS has too few staff and not enough equipment to give people the cancer care they deserve, a poll has found.

The YouGov survey of almost 2,500 adults for Cancer Research UK found 75% of people agreed with the statement: “I don’t think the health service has enough staff or equipment to see, test and treat all the people with cancer who need to be seen, tested and treated.”

Of those who have had cancer, 76% agreed.

The poll also found that 80% of people who knew somebody who has had the disease did not think the NHS had the resources to meet demand.

Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said:  “It’s deeply troubling that those who have close encounters with cancer think NHS services are underequipped and understaffed.

“The Health Secretary’s upcoming 10-year plan is the perfect opportunity to bring the UK’s cancer outcomes in line with similar countries around the world.

“We need a plan that works for all, with much greater investment in the workforce and accountability for the Government.

“This is what cancer patients deserve and without it, the doctors and nurses needed to quickly diagnose and treat cancer, and ultimately save lives, will remain under immense pressure.”

In March, just 67% of people in England were diagnosed and started cancer treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral, below the 85% target.

This target has not been met since 2015.

According to Cancer Research UK, pressure on diagnostic services is a key reason why there are delays, despite more people being referred for tests.

Chief clinician at Cancer Research UK, Professor Charles Swanton, said: “I have worked in the NHS for 23 years and it’s difficult to watch the continuous deterioration of services.

“In the UK, we have world-leading research, and we should be aiming for cancer services which match that in the upcoming 10-year plan.

“Cancer incidence rates in the UK are increasing so the pressure on services is only going to grow.

“I would argue NHS staff are motivated by wanting to help people, but right now, there simply isn’t the time for them to develop those invaluable patient relationships.

“Although exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, issues of understaffing have been years in the making.

“For instance, according to a British Medical Association report, the UK is short of 49,000 doctors relative to the average number of doctors per head of the population in OECD countries.”

The poll comes as a separate survey for the charity Melanoma Focus found only one in five people feel confident they could identify the symptoms of melanoma skin cancer.

