Drug addict couple jailed for ‘savage’ murder of vulnerable charity shop worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Drug addict couple jailed for ‘savage’ murder of vulnerable charity shop worker

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 3:55 pm
Jodie Swannick, 32, who has been jailed, along with her partner Lee Chugg, 42, for a combined total of 38 years in prison after murdering a vulnerable, charity shop volunteer (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Jodie Swannick, 32, who has been jailed, along with her partner Lee Chugg, 42, for a combined total of 38 years in prison after murdering a vulnerable, charity shop volunteer (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Two drug addicts have been jailed for a combined total of 38 years in prison after murdering a vulnerable, charity shop volunteer in his own home.

Stephen Fogg, 60, who had learning disabilities and autism, was kicked and stamped to death on December 14 2020.

Lee Chugg, 42, and Jodie Swannick, 32, had gone to Mr Fogg’s house in Hawthorn Drive, Wembury, on that night hoping to find alcohol or money to steal, but ended up subjecting him to a “savage” attack.

The couple caused Mr Fogg “catastrophic” injuries which left the lower part of his face shattered and his chest caved in, Exeter Crown Court heard on Friday.

Couple jailed for murder
Lee Chugg who has been jailed, along with his partner Jodie Swannick (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Forensic evidence showed Swannick’s shoe print on Mr Fogg’s face and Chugg’s bloodstained trainer print on his Plymouth Argyle shirt.

The pair then rifled through Mr Fogg’s pockets before fleeing the scene without calling an ambulance.

Police tracked them down at another house in Plymouth eight days later after Mr Fogg’s body was discovered by one of his carers.

He was found to have sustained 31 external injuries to his head and neck, including numerous skull fractures, and there was bleeding to the left side of his brain.

He also had 27 fractures to 19 of his 24 ribs.

The pathologist in the case estimated Mr Fogg may have lived for at least 30 minutes after being beaten.

Couple jailed for murder
Jodie Swannick, 32, who has been jailed, along with her partner Lee Chugg, 42, for a combined total of 38 years in prison after murdering a vulnerable, charity shop volunteer (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Mr Fogg, who worked part-time in the Red Cross shop in Plymstock and was given help to be able to live independently, got to know Chugg through his daily visits to his local village shop where he would spend the £7.25 allowance he got from his carers.

He had become more wary of Chugg after suspecting him of stealing his television set during a burglary some months earlier.

Chugg and Swannick denied murdering Mr Fogg but were convicted at trial this month.

During a sentencing hearing on Friday, counsel for Chugg, Ignatius Hughes QC, argued the attack had not been premeditated, or due to perceived ideas of the victim’s sexuality, or sadistic, or for financial gain.

Mr Hughes asked the court to put Chugg’s previous convictions and violent offending “into perspective”.

Richard Smith QC, for Swannick, said: “It seems to us that this was something that unfolded in that flat, whatever the reasoning was, and got completely out-of-hand in terms of anger.”

Mr Smith said Swannick’s criminal background, which mainly consists of instances of shoplifting, was not as extensive as her co-defendant’s, and that she had expressed “genuine understanding and genuine regret” over what she had done.

Judge Peter Johnson said: “He [Mr Fogg] was an inoffensive man who was no threat to anyone. One witness described him as having the brain of a 12-year-old.

“His main activity seems to be in collection and holding various items, including Christmas decorations.

“He was well known in Wembury as someone who wanted to be everyone’s friend. He will be missed by those who knew him.”

On the night in question, Judge Johnson said: “Mr Chugg and Ms Swannick had gone to Mr Fogg’s house and subjected him to a savage murderous attack when both defendants took part in kicking and stamping on Mr Fogg. The injuries were catastrophic, as shown on the diagrams in the jury bundle.

“I’m satisfied that Mr Fogg pleaded for his life, and that each defendant rifled through his pockets when he was lying on the floor mortally injured.

“Over the next couple of days, both defendants appeared to show a callous indifference. All that mattered to them was to save their own skins. They were held together by the grizzly bond of knowing what they had both done.”

Turning to Chugg, he said: “In my view, you are an extremely dangerous man prone to outbursts of serious violence whenever you are in drink.”

Both were sentenced to life imprisonment with Chugg, of Knighton Road, Plymouth, told he would serve a minimum of 20 years, and Swannick, of no fixed abode, 18 years before they would be eligible for parole.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal