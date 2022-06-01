Patients to be offered at-home care to ease A&E waiting times in £50m package

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patients seeking urgent and unplanned care will have the opportunity to have at-home care in a raft of measures announced by the Scottish Government to reduce hospital accident and emergency waiting times.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has announced a package of more than £50 million which will be shared between health boards this year – 2022/23 – in an effort to reshape unscheduled care services.

The Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative will see health boards adopt the new improvement programme which will include offering patients alternatives to hospital-based care.

Patients seeking emergency care will also be offered scheduled urgent appointments to avoid long waiting times in A&E, the Scottish Government has said.

The programme will also determine how the discharge process can be simplified to attempt to cut down on delayed discharges from hospitals.

It comes as the latest weekly data shows that almost 30% of A&E patients waited longer than four hours for treatment.

In the week ending May 22, 70.2% of patients were seen within the four-hour standard, according to statistics from Public Health Scotland.

Mr Yousaf said: “It is absolutely critical we ensure people are receiving the right care at the right time and in the right place.

“That’s why I’m pleased to confirm today’s £50 million investment to help achieve our national and urgent unscheduled care priorities.

“Our twin approach of investment and reform in urgent and unscheduled care will help our boards see people need urgent attention more quickly.

“For many, A&E may not be the best place for their healthcare needs and our £50 million improvement programme will offer patients alternative routes to urgent care.

“Last year, 4,500 patients received care from a Hospital at Home service – without this these patients would have experienced an acute hospital stay, we are determined to build on this success.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “It is welcome to see Humza Yousaf finally take action on the on-going A&E crisis – but it will be cold comfort for the tens of thousands of Scots who have had their lives endangered during this crisis over several months.

“For nearly a year, Humza Yousaf has walked by on the other side of the road as Scots languished for hours in A&E with some losing their lives as a result. Make no mistake – Scots will have lost their lives due to this deadly delay.

“What we need to know is whether this is genuinely new money to deal with this deadly crisis or if it is yet another SNP re-badging exercise.

“Currently, this looks like another SNP sticking plaster that will do nothing to tackle fundamental issues like delayed discharge and a lack of beds.”