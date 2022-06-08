White nurses ‘twice as likely as black and Asian colleagues to get promoted’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
White nurses ‘twice as likely as black and Asian colleagues to get promoted’

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 1:58 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 7:42 am
Black and Asian nurses are overlooked for promotion because of structural racism, according to ‘deeply shocking’ research (Victoria Jones/PA)
Black and Asian nurses are overlooked for promotion because of structural racism, according to “deeply shocking” research.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its study suggests racism is “endemic” in health and care, with white nurses twice as likely as their black and Asian colleagues to get promoted.

A survey of almost 10,000 nursing staff found that those who are white or of a mixed ethnic background were more likely than black and Asian colleagues to have received at least one promotion since starting their career.

The difference was most stark among those aged 35 to 44 years old, said the RCN, which published the report at its annual congress in Glasgow.

A nurse prepares a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine
The RCN said structural racism is having a ‘devastating’ impact on minority ethnic staff (Jacob King/PA)

The college called on the Government to take action to tackle racism, such as including a legal requirement to eliminate disparities in recruitment, retention, and career progression or a greater responsibility for employers to protect minority ethnic groups.

The RCN said structural racism is having a “devastating” impact on minority ethnic staff, highlighting survey findings that black respondents working in hospitals and in the community were more likely to report having experienced physical abuse than respondents of other ethnic backgrounds.

Speaking at the conference, agency nurse Roseline Sanni-Ajose, said: “Covid-19 was a terrible situation for black and ethnic minority nurses in the country.

“Due to the shortage of PPE (personal protective equipment), we were not given adequate masks and were told to reuse our protective clothing and wear a gown all day, even if we’d been exposed to Covid-19 patients.”

A nurse wearing full PPE adjusts a curtain on a ward for Covid patients at King’s College Hospital
The RCN study suggested racism is ‘endemic’ in health and care (Victoria Jones/PA)

Bruno Daniel, the RCN’s diversity and equalities co-ordinator, said: “Examples of racism experienced by nursing staff in the workplace are deeply shocking.

“The pandemic has shone a spotlight on structural racism in health and care services and we must seize this opportunity to stamp out this vile behaviour once and for all.

“The UK Government and devolved administrations must properly acknowledge and address this problem and the devastating impact it has on Black and ethnic minority staff and patients.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “Having a workforce that best reflects the people we care for is good for our staff and good for our patients, so although it’s important that there are more BME nurses in senior roles than ever before, the NHS recognises that more needs to be done.

“NHS organisations are committed to increasing BME representation across their leadership teams, and through initiatives like the Florence Nightingale Foundation leadership programme – which saw 60% of participants going on to secure a promotion – the NHS is making important progress.”

