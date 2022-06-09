Dishonest to say smoking debate is about health versus freedom, says Whitty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dishonest to say smoking debate is about health versus freedom, says Whitty

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 2:51 pm
Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, described the “sheer, staggering scale of the health harm” caused by tobacco products (Victoria Jones/PA)
Attempts by tobacco industry lobbyists to make any debate around smoking legislation about health versus freedom are “dishonest”, England’s Chief Medical Officer has said.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty said most people who smoke want to quit but cannot because the cigarette industry has “addicted them at a very young age”.

He praised Dr Javed Khan’s review into how England can become smoke-free for being “bold” in its recommendations.

Sir Chris said a small number of wealthy companies are profiting from some of the most vulnerable in society.

He told a briefing as the Khan report was launched on Thursday that it is those with mental health problems, the unemployed, those in difficult financial circumstances who are “the people the cigarette industry industry makes its profits out of”.

He said: “Anybody who travels around the country as I do sees that the cigarette industry is by far at its most active wherever people are at their poorest, their most vulnerable.”

He criticised as “dishonest” any attempt to make out that this is a debate between health and freedom of choice.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty said he welcomed the
Professor Sir Chris Whitty said he welcomed the “bold report” on ending smoking in England (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said: “The cigarette industry lobbyists will try to make this a debate between health and freedom. It is the most dishonest debate you can possibly imagine.

“The majority of people who are smokers wish to quit, but cannot because the cigarette industry has addicted them at a very young age. They cannot. That is not freedom of choice.

“Smoking causes people who are around a smoker rapid ill health. They’re not choosing to smoke, but they still get the harms of it. That is not freedom of choice.

“The baby in a smoking pregnant woman’s tummy is not choosing to smoke.

“If you’re in favour of freedom, you absolutely are not in favour of this addictive industry that kills so many people.”

Describing the “sheer, staggering scale of the health harm” caused by tobacco products, he said around a quarter of cancer deaths are associated with smoking, adding that “it is by far and away the lead cause” of lung cancer in the UK.

He added that the harmful effects of smoking result in “great strain on the NHS”, causing not just deaths but harm to general health and quality of life, citing people living with chronic obstructive airways disease and others who have needed amputations or had strokes due to smoking.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty said he was speaking on behalf of other UK chief medical officers who were live-streaming into the briefing.

