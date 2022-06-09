Drumming for 90 minutes a week ‘improves quality of life’ for autistic people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drumming for 90 minutes a week ‘improves quality of life’ for autistic people

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 5:31 pm
Blondie drummer Clem Burke is one of the founding members of the scientific group behind the study (University of Chichester/PA)
Drumming for as little as 90 minutes a week can improve quality of life for autistic children, according to a scientific study backed by a veteran rock and roll musician.

Scientists including experts from the University of Chichester, West Sussex, found that learning to play the instrument tuned brain networks in autistic children in as little as eight weeks.

Autism is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition characterised by poor social skills and interactions as well as restricted and repetitive interests and activities.

As part of the study, seen early by the PA news agency, participants with no drumming experience were given two 45-minute lessons each week for two months.

The volunteers, aged 16-20, undertook a drumming assessment and MRI scan before and after the intervention, while their guardians were asked by the researchers about recent behavioural difficulties.

Results showed that participants who improved their drumming skills showed fewer signs of hyperactivity, inattention and repetitive behaviours and demonstrated better control of their emotions.

MRI scans revealed changes to their brain function which were linked to overall behaviour.

The study was carried out by experts from the universities of Chichester, King’s College London, Hartpury and Essex, working under the Clem Burke Drumming Project, named after its co-founding member and Blondie drummer.

Co-author Marcus Smith, a professor of applied sport and exercise science at Chichester, said: “These findings provide direct evidence that learning to drum leads to positive changes in brain function and behaviour among autistic adolescents.

“We are now sharing our results with education providers in special and mainstream UK schools who are responsible for the physical and mental development of vulnerable people.”

Researchers leading the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that after drum training adolescents had improved synchronicity between brain regions responsible for inhibitory control, which prevents impulsivity.

They said this highlights the central role of the prefrontal cortex in regulating motor impulsivity.

The paper is available on the PNAS website.

Scientists from the Clem Burke Drumming Project will be speaking about the study at a conference on Wednesday July 13, hosted at the University of Chichester, with free tickets available online.

The team also intend to expand their drumming research and are looking to collaborate with schools or organisations working with people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyspraxia, dementia and traumatic brain injury.

