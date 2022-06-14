Womb transplants are safe and effective, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Womb transplants are safe and effective, study suggests

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 1:08 pm
A new study has shown the success of womb transplants (PA)
A new study has shown the success of womb transplants (PA)

Womb transplants are a safe and effective way of managing infertility for those without a functioning organ, according to Swedish experts who have reported the births of nine children.

They say they have carried out the world’s first complete study of womb transplants using living donors, and concluded that the process works, and babies and mothers appear to be healthy.

The study, from experts at the University of Gothenburg, was published in the journal Fertility And Sterility.

Around 50 babies are thought to have been born worldwide from living and brain-dead womb donors.

The study closely examined seven women in Sweden who were given IVF so they could conceive.

Of these, six (86%) became pregnant and gave birth. Three had two children each, making the total number of babies nine.

The study showed good results for the IVF, with the chance of pregnancy resulting from each embryo being 33% – similar to IVF success for women under 35 using their own eggs in the UK.

The researchers found that women given the wombs and their donors were no more likely to suffer anxiety or depression that required treatment compared to the general population.

When it came to the children, they were monitored for the first two years of life for this part of the study, and none have suffered any health problems.

Some of the women who received the transplanted wombs suffered minor and transient discomfort or minor swelling in the legs.

Mats Brannstrom, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, said: “This is the first complete study that’s been done, and the results exceed expectations in terms both of clinical pregnancy rate and of the cumulative live birth rate.

“The study also shows positive health outcomes: the children born to date remain healthy and the long-term health of donors and recipients is generally good too.”

The researchers estimated that by the end of 2021, around 90 womb transplants have been performed worldwide.

Womb Transplant UK, which is planning the UK’s first womb transplant, has screened potential patients and is hoping to re-start its programme soon following the Covid pandemic.

The team already has permissions to begin a programme of 10 transplants using organs taken from brain dead donors. Another five operations involving live donors have also been agreed.

In 2017, the US reported its first womb transplant birth at Baylor University Medical Centre in Dallas from a living donor.

The first successful womb transplant took place in Sweden in 2014.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal