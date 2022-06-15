Two-thirds who isolated in pandemic ‘think self-isolation should still be law’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two-thirds who isolated in pandemic ‘think self-isolation should still be law’

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 11:47 am
Around two-thirds of people who isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic think self-isolation should still be the law for those who test positive, a new survey suggests (Jane Barlow/PA)

Around two-thirds of people who isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic think self-isolation should still be the law for those who test positive, a new survey suggests.

Nearly a third believe that current government advice for keeping the public safe from Covid-19 is insufficient, while seven in 10 are taking their own measures to protect themselves, such as wearing a face mask or avoiding social gatherings.

The findings are based on responses from 815 adults in England and have been compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

All the respondents had self-isolated at some point since the start of the pandemic, either because they tested positive for Covid-19 or were in close contact with someone who tested positive.

A total of 68% of respondents agreed with the statement “It should be the law to self-isolate for those who test positive”, while only 25% disagreed.

Some 32% said current government advice for keeping people safe from coronavirus is insufficient, compared with 38% who said it is sufficient.

The legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test was scrapped in England on February 24 this year.

It was replaced with guidance which recommended that adults and children who tested positive should stay at home and avoid contact with others for at least five full days, and to follow this advice until they had received two negative test results on consecutive days.

This guidance was changed again on April 1 to say that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms or who tests positive should try to stay at home and avoid contact with others until they no longer have symptoms or feel unwell.

Free testing for most of the public in England also came to an end on this date.

The new survey was carried out by the ONS between April 25 and May 10 and is based on the self-reported behaviour of respondents, which means care needs to be taken when interpreting the results.

The majority of people surveyed (79%) said they thought the Government’s self-isolation strategy during the pandemic was effective at keeping the public safe.

Some 70% reported they have continued taking extra measures to keep themselves safe from Covid-19, the most common response being wearing a face mask (mentioned by 47% of all respondents), followed by washing hands more often than before the pandemic (39%) and avoiding social gatherings (19%).

Around three in five (61%) said the pandemic has had a negative effect on them, with 28% missing out on work as a result of isolating.

In addition, 2% of respondents said they had lost their job because they were isolating, but the ONS said this figure should be treated with caution due to the very small sample size.

