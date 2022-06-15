NHS boss asked by patient: ‘If I was white, would I be treated like this?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS boss asked by patient: ‘If I was white, would I be treated like this?’

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 3:13 pm
Amanda Pritchard is the chief executive of NHS England (Jacob King/PA)
The head of the NHS has criticised the “appalling” treatment of some sickle cell patients after one asked her: “If I was white, would I be treated like this?”

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS in England, said that more needs to be done to tackle health inequalities across England as she raised concern about the treatment of some people with the condition.

Sickle cell disease, which is more common among people with African or Caribbean heritage, is a group of inherited health conditions that affect the red blood cells.

Ms Pritchard told the NHS ConfedExpo conference in Liverpool: “I heard really powerful stories from patients living with sickle cell disease about their experience of the wider health service, how they have been treated appallingly when they have needed to go to A&E, so much so that they told me they have to think twice and often delay coming forward for care when they need it.

“And this brings us back around to tackling health inequalities.

“One of the patients I spoke to asked: ‘If I was white, would I be treated like this?’ She didn’t trust that the NHS as a whole viewed her as an equal. That has to change.”

She added: “I’m determined that we need to make things better for this particular patient group and we’ll be saying more this weekend about some of the things we will do.

“But this also speaks to how we need to improve experiences for all patients and earn the trust needed to ensure that every individual feels able to seek help when they need it and feels they will be listened to if they tell us something isn’t right.”

