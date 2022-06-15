Patients ‘put at risk’ by ambulance handover delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Patients ‘put at risk’ by ambulance handover delays

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Patients are being put at risk and some are dying due to handover delays between ambulances and A&E departments, safety investigators have said (PA)
Patients are being put at risk and some are dying due to handover delays between ambulances and A&E departments, safety investigators have said (PA)

Patients are being put at risk and some are dying due to handover delays between ambulances and A&E departments, safety investigators have said.

A new study from the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) recommended that the Department of Health and Social Care leads an “immediate strategic national response” to address patient safety issues arising from flow into, through and out of hospitals.

It said there is a link between delays in being able to hand patients over and getting ambulances back on the road to answer new calls – meaning people calling 999 wait longer than they should.

The interim report cited an incident where a patient waited in an ambulance outside A&E for three hours and 20 minutes, under the care of an ambulance crew, before being admitted to intensive care.

The study said: “Hospitals experience pressure due to the number of patients already in hospital beds and people coming into hospital who require emergency admission.

“This creates additional challenges when people who are already in hospital, and who are medically well enough to be discharged to a different place of care, experience delays in getting into community and social care.

“This builds pressure through the entire local healthcare system which is felt and seen by the emergency department and the ambulance services.”

The report said harm was caused by patients waiting for ambulances and waiting in ambulances outside hospitals, which could mean their condition deteriorates, and people in hospital becoming “institutionalised due to unnecessary extended stays”.

The HSIB called on the Department of Health to identify risks to patient safety arising from challenges in constraints, demand, capacity and the flow of patients.

Neil Alexander, lead investigator, said: “As our investigation progresses, we continue to hear about the deep anxiety and distress that delays in handing over care can cause.

“It is one of the most urgent issues facing healthcare, and sadly in the most serious of cases has resulted in deaths of patients who couldn’t access the treatment they needed in time.

“Having heard from both frontline staff and healthcare leaders, it was important to publish what we had found so far from a patient safety perspective and to prompt immediate action.

“Our initial findings point out that each area of the healthcare system is doing what they can to tackle growing pressure.

“Our safety recommendations recognise that this work needs to be brought together under a national, strategically led response that reduces delays and improves patient flow across the health and care system to mitigate the current harm and future risks to patient safety.”

An NHS spokesman said: “Record levels of life-threatening ambulance call-outs and 999 calls and – as this report acknowledges – challenges discharging patients into the community has inevitably had an impact on ambulance waiting times.

“That is why NHS staff continue to work closely with social care colleagues to free up precious bed space for those most in need of care.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]