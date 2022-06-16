New women’s health ambassador for England appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New women’s health ambassador for England appointed

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 12:03 am
Professor Dame Lesley Regan has been appointed the first women’s health ambassador for England (Alamy/PA)
Professor Dame Lesley Regan has been appointed the first women’s health ambassador for England.

The expert, who is past president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), will oversee implementation of the Government’s forthcoming health strategy for women.

She will continue in her role as professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Imperial College London as well as in clinical practice.

Her contract as ambassador is for an initial period of 18 months and she will be paid £350 a day for an approximate time commitment of two to three days per month.

She said: “Having spent my career working with and caring for women, it is a great honour to be appointed as women’s health ambassador for the first Government-led women’s health strategy in England.

“This is an important opportunity to get it right for women and girls, and make a real difference to 51% of our population by addressing the inequalities that exist across society.

“I look forward to working with women, girls, health services, charities, policymakers, the Government and other key partners to implement this strategy.”

The strategy aims to improve women’s care, including ensuring they can talk openly about their health and access help, including in areas such as menopause support in the workplace.

The work will also look at reducing gender inequality across NHS services and improving the understanding of health conditions specific to women.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The healthcare system needs to work for everyone, and I am committed to tacking inequalities which exist within it, particularly for women.

“Closing the gender health gap is critical for a fair health and care system in the future.

“I look forward to working closely with Dame Lesley on our shared mission to ensure all women feel listened to by the health and care system and are able to access the support and services they need.”

