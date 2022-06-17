Campaign to increase awareness of sickle cell disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaign to increase awareness of sickle cell disorder

By Press Association
June 18, 2022, 12:02 am
NHS England is launching a new campaign to raise awareness of sickle cell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
NHS England is launching the Can You Tell It's Sickle Cell? campaign, which will help publicise the key signs and symptoms of the disease.

A new campaign is being launched to help increase awareness of sickle cell disorder.

NHS England is launching the Can You Tell It’s Sickle Cell? campaign, which will help publicise the key signs and symptoms of the disease.

A new NHS training programme will also help staff better understand the condition, crises, and how to care for patients.

NHS ConfedExpo
Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaking during the NHS ConfedExpo at the ACC Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The campaign launch, which takes place on World Sickle Cell Day on Sunday, comes less than a year after the NHS struck a deal to roll out the first sickle cell treatment in 20 years, which will help as many as 5,000 people over three years to have a much better quality of life.

People with the disorder, which disproportionately affects people from black African and Caribbean backgrounds, experience severe pain during a “sickle cell crisis” that can occur many times a year, often requiring hospital admission so they can be given morphine to control the pain and prevent organ failure which can be fatal.

Symptoms of a crisis include, but are not limited to, severe pain, fever, one-sided paralysis, difficulty walking, sudden vision changes and confusion.

Speaking at NHS Confed/Expo on Wednesday, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “I heard really powerful stories from patients living with sickle cell disease about their experience of the wider health service, how they have been treated appallingly when they have needed to go to A&E, so much so that they told me they have to think twice and often delay coming forward for care when they need it.

“This brings us back around to tackling health inequalities.

“One of the patients I spoke to asked: ‘If I was white, would I be treated like this?’ She didn’t trust that the NHS as a whole viewed her as an equal. That has to change.

“I’m determined that we need to make things better for this particular patient group, but this also speaks to how we need to improve experiences for all patients, earn the trust needed to ensure that every individual feels able to seek help when they need it, and feels they will be listened to if they tell us something isn’t right.”

John James, chief executive at Sickle Cell Society, said: “It is really great to see the first NHS national campaign for sickle cell disorder go live.

“Sickle cell disorder is a debilitating condition affecting individuals and families.

“We need to significantly raise awareness of this disorder.

“Only through increased awareness and education amongst health care professionals and the general public will we start to see improvement in patient experiences and ultimately their health outcomes.”

