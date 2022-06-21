Covid-19 patient levels rise but deaths remain low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid-19 patient levels rise but deaths remain low

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 1:16 pm
An ambulance outside the Accident and Emergency Department of St Thomas’s Hospital, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
An ambulance outside the Accident and Emergency Department of St Thomas’s Hospital, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is continuing to show signs of a rise, though levels remain well below the peaks reached in previous waves of the virus.

Some 5,726 patients in England had Covid-19 on June 20, up 24% on the previous week, Government figures show.

In Wales, 295 patients were recorded on June 17, the latest date available, up 20%.

Hospital numbers in both nations had previously been on a steady downwards trend since early April, following the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave of infections.

The rise is likely to be driven by the spread of the latest Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5, which are now thought to be the dominant strains in much of the UK.

(PA Graphics)

The 5,726 patients with Covid-19 in England is around a third of the level reached at the peak of BA.2 wave.

A majority of patients who test positive for Covid-19 are in hospital to be treated primarily for something else rather than the virus.

But the increase in positive tests is fresh evidence that Covid is once again becoming more prevalent across the country.

Figures published last week by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed infections were estimated to have risen in all four nations of the UK and were back to levels last seen at the start of May.

The number of suspected outbreaks of the virus is also the highest since the beginning of last month.

Staff absences at hospitals in England – another measure of the impact of the virus – were up in the first week of June, according to the latest data from NHS England.

Separate ONS figures published on Tuesday showed that 284 deaths involving coronavirus were registered in England and Wales in the week to June 10, up from 186 the previous week.

While this is the first increase in six weeks, it will include a backlog of deaths that needed to be registered following the Jubilee bank holidays on June 2 and 3, when most council offices were closed.

Death registrations are not likely to show any clear impact from the current rise in infections for several weeks, given the time it takes someone with the virus to become seriously ill.

Weekly registrations in England and Wales peaked at 1,125 in April this year following the Omicron BA.2 surge, and 1,484 in January after the original Omicron wave.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]