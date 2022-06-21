Monkeypox: Who will be offered a vaccine and when will they receive it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Monkeypox: Who will be offered a vaccine and when will they receive it?

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 6:53 pm
There is currently no vaccine licensed in the UK or Europe for immunisation against monkeypox (Peter Byrne/PA)
There is currently no vaccine licensed in the UK or Europe for immunisation against monkeypox (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tens of thousands of gay and bisexual men at higher risk of being exposed to monkeypox should be offered vaccines to help control the recent outbreak of the virus, health officials have said.

Here are your questions answered about who will get the jab, which vaccine it will be and when they are expected to get it.

– Who will be offered the jab?

Some gay and bisexual men at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox should be offered the smallpox vaccine Imvanex, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

– But why are they being offered a smallpox jab?

Smallpox is in the same virus “family” as monkeypox. There is currently no vaccine licensed in the UK or Europe for immunisation against monkeypox.

As monkeypox is related to the virus which causes smallpox, vaccines developed for smallpox are considered to provide “cross-protection” against monkeypox.

The UKHSA said the smallpox vaccine “is shown to be effective against monkeypox”.

– So will everyone get the vaccine?

No. Officials have said the vaccine should not be offered to everyone.

It will only be offered to certain gay and bisexual men.

Eligibility criteria is likely to depend on a person’s sexual activity.

The UKHSA guidance states that a medic may advise vaccination for someone who “has multiple partners, participates in group sex or attends ‘sex on premises’ venues”.

– I thought it was already being offered to some people?

It is, some healthcare workers caring for people with the virus have been offered the jab. As have close contacts of confirmed cases, to reduce their risk of symptoms and severe illness.

– What’s the latest in the UK?

Between May 6 and June 20, 793 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the UK.

Of these, 18 were in Scotland, three were in Northern Ireland, six were in Wales and 766 were in England. Just five cases have been confirmed among women.

The majority of cases are among people in London but cases have been found in other regions too.

– How do I know if I have it?

Symptoms include new and unusual spots, ulcers or blisters anywhere on the body; fever; headaches; muscle aches; chills; fatigue and swollen glands.

Most people have a mild illness, with recovery within three weeks. But in some cases, severe illness can occur and sometimes results in death.

– When will people be able to get the vaccine?

Details are still forthcoming but the UKHSA said that NHS England will set out details “shortly”.

– Is monkeypox a sexually transmitted infection?

The virus is not currently defined as a sexually transmitted infection, but it can be passed on by close and intimate contact that occurs during sex.

Spread of monkeypox can occur when a person comes into close contact with an infected animal or an infected human.

The stages of monkeypox
The stages of monkeypox (UK Health Security Agency/PA)

It may also occur when a person comes into close contact with material contaminated with the virus such as bedding.

Anyone can get monkeypox but the latest cases have been mainly linked to “sexual networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men”, the UKHSA said.

– Why is this outbreak happening?

One theory behind the latest outbreak could be that there is waning immunity to smallpox among people under the age of 50.

Vaccines for smallpox have not been routinely administered from around the time of the eradication of the disease in 1980, which could mean that younger people who did not get the vaccine do not carry the protection afforded by the smallpox jab.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal