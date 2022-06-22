Global life expectancy falls for first time since records began due to Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Global life expectancy falls for first time since records began due to Covid-19

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 12:03 am
Life expectancy has dropped around the world (Joe Giddens/PA)
Global life expectancy has fallen for the first time since the 1950s following the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new analysis.

The analysis, published by the ONE Campaign, has found that global life expectancy has fallen 1.64 years between 2019 and 2021.

They warn that the situation could be worsened by a global food security crisis and the impact of climate change.

This is the first time that global life expectancy has fallen since records began in 1950.

The anti-poverty group also found broad support among the UK public for the Government to take a leading role in ending the pandemic.

It found that 64% of UK adults agree that ending the Covid-19 pandemic around the world in 2022 should be a “top priority for the UK Government”.

Meanwhile 72% are against uneven access to vaccines between high-income and low-income countries.

Romilly Greenhill, UK director at the ONE Campaign said: “The public gets that this pandemic hasn’t ended. They get that the convergence of crises affects us all.

“If we want to protect ourselves and the economy, the government must listen to the public and lead on a global response to ending the pandemic.”

