Smiles all round as alpacas surprise residents at Leicester care home

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 10:48 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 11:32 am
Residents with alpacas at the Asra House Residential Care Home in Leicester (Sanctuary Care/PA)
Residents at a care home in Leicester were delighted by a surprise visit from two local alpacas.

Coco and Tufty thrilled those living at Sanctuary Care’s Asra House residential care home during a “heart-warming” visit earlier in June.

There were smiles all round as the four-legged guests, from Anstey Alpacas in Cropston, went for a wander around the premises.

Residents and their families were able to feed, walk, stroke and interact with the furry guests as part of the animal therapy session.

Residents with alpacas at Asra House Residential Care Home in Leicester
Karshandas Mistry, 87, a resident at the home, said it was a “lovely surprise”.

He said: “I’ve never seen an alpaca before, but it was a really special experience.

“The alpacas were so friendly and gentle – and their fur is much softer than it looks!”

Sabbir Aswat, activities leader at the care home, said: “This is the first time that we have had alpacas to visit, but it certainly won’t be the last.

“Everyone loved it – we were talking about our furry guests for days!

“While moving into our homes is a new chapter, ensuring that our residents feel like they have a sense of purpose and like they are part of something special is so important.

“It was heart-warming to see the joy that the animals brought to our residents, and to have their family, friends and even grandchildren join in on the festivities was wonderful.”

