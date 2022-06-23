Hospital faces criminal probe after death of vulnerable man hit by train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hospital faces criminal probe after death of vulnerable man hit by train

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 10:02 pm
Matthew Caseby died after absconding from a mental health hospital (Caseby family/PA)
Matthew Caseby died after absconding from a mental health hospital (Caseby family/PA)

The death of a vulnerable man who was hit by a train after absconding from a mental health hospital has sparked a criminal investigation into the care provider and its manager.

Personal trainer Matthew Caseby, 23, was able to leave Birmingham’s Priory Hospital Woodbourne, as an NHS-funded patient, after being “inappropriately unattended” for several minutes in September 2020, an inquest jury ruled in April.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) will conduct a formal criminal investigation to establish if a crime was committed by the provider and Victoria Colloby, who was in charge at the time of Mr Caseby’s death.

Mr Caseby’s father, Richard Caseby, 61, said: “The catalogue of failings that led to Matthew’s death was horrifying.

“The Priory Group and its incompetent executives are finally being held to account for their criminal negligence.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is to expose the truth and stop this from happening to anyone else.”

The inquest jury, which heard that the University of Birmingham graduate should have been under constant observation, but was left unattended, reached a conclusion that death “was contributed to by neglect”.

Mr Caseby climbed over a 2.3 metre-high (7ft 6in) courtyard fence before being hit by a train a day later near Birmingham’s University station on September 8 2020.

Birmingham and Solihull senior coroner Louise Hunt said after the hearing she remained concerned at record-keeping quality, how risk assessments were completed, other incidents and the safety of the fence at the hospital.

She also urged health chiefs to consider imposing minimum standards for perimeter fences at acute mental health units.

Mr Caseby, who lived in London, was originally detained under the Mental Health Act following reports of a man running on to railway tracks near Oxford on September 3.

A CQC spokesman said: “That investigation is currently ongoing and we will report further as soon as we are able to do so.”

A Priory spokesperson said: “Consistent with its statutory powers, CQC investigates a substantial number of patient incidents in the UK.

“Priory and its employees will co-operate fully if inquiries are raised by the CQC with regard to the care of Matthew Caseby and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal