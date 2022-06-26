Government aims to tackle racial disparities with mental health reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Government aims to tackle racial disparities with mental health reforms

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 6:31 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 12:02 am
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is proposing reforms to the Mental Health Act (Peter Byrne/PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is proposing reforms to the Mental Health Act (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Government is aiming to tackle racial disparities and better meet the needs of those with learning difficulties as it unveils proposed reforms to mental health services.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) published the draft of the Mental Health Bill on Monday.

The Government’s proposed reforms to the Mental Health Act include measures that are aimed at tackling racial disparities in mental health services, DHSC said.

This includes addressing the fact that a disproportionate amount of people from black, Asian and ethnic minority communities are detained under the Mental Health Act.

DHSC said work is under way piloting improved culturally appropriate advocacy services in four areas of England.

NHS England is also developing a Patient and Carer Race Equalities Framework to provide mental health trusts with steps to improve the experience of care for people from ethnic minority communities, DHSC said.

The reforms also aim to better meet the needs of people with a learning disability as well as autistic people and ensure appropriate care for those with serious mental illness within the criminal justice system, it added.

This includes changing the law so that neither learning disability nor autism should be considered reasons to detain someone for treatment.

Instead, people with a learning disability or autistic people will be detained for treatment only if a mental health condition is identified by clinicians, DHSC said.

The draft bill will now be scrutinised by a parliamentary select committee before the government publishes a final version.

The Government also announced plans for funding mental health ambulances as part of its push to improve services.

It has pledged £150 million in funding over the next three years for supporting people in crisis outside of A&E and enhancing patient safety in mental health units.

The department said on Monday that £7 million of this will go to specialised mental health ambulances across the country.

The aim is to reduce the number of general ambulance call-outs by those having a mental health crisis and prevent the use of police vehicles as a way to take people to hospital, DHSC said.

The department also says funding will go to supporting local communities to invest in alternatives to hospital admission for those experiencing a mental health crisis, such as “crisis houses” run by the voluntary sector where they can access treatment.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “We’re investing more money to ensure NHS patients have tailored services and support, so people in a mental health emergency get the right care at the right time.

“Our reforms to the outdated Mental Health Act are another important milestone in better supporting those with serious mental health issues and giving people greater control over their treatment, particularly those from ethnic minority backgrounds who are disproportionately detained under the Act.”

NHS mental health director Claire Murdoch said: “This is a significant and welcome milestone towards the much-needed reform of the Mental Health Act and I look forward to working with the Government on developing a plan for implementing these changes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]