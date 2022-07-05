Severity of Covid-19 falling as deaths after positive test decrease to 43%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Severity of Covid-19 falling as deaths after positive test decrease to 43%

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 11:42 am
Public Health Scotland has issued an update on the severity of Covid-19 in hospitals (Victoria Jones/PA)
The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 following a positive test result has decreased to 43%, latest figures show.

Public Health Scotland released an update on the severity of the virus and its impact on Scotland’s hospitals on Tuesday.

The Omicron variant is currently the dominant strain in circulation, after first being detected in Scotland in December.

The latest report shows that from January to April this year, in deaths where there had been a positive result, 43% were considered to have been caused by Covid.

During the first wave of the pandemic, from March to June 2020, this figure stood at 94%.

This measure of deaths is no longer recorded by Public Health Scotland, with the main source of information on Covid-related deaths being National Records of Scotland.

Data showed that emergency hospital admissions who had acquired their infections in the community also decreased over the last few months, going from 78% in the week ending November 7 2021, to 59% in the week ending May 1 2022.

Public Health Scotland said this figure may be an overestimate on community-acquired infections, as information from NHS Grampian, which can routinely monitor admission causes in real time, showed the number of patients being admitted due to Covid infections fell from 57% in the first week of January to 20% in April.

There was also a reduction in the seven-day average for people being admitted with symptomatic infections, going from 31 per day in March to 21 in April.

Intensive care unit (ICU) admissions for patients testing positive and with a clinical diagnosis of the disease has seen a steep decline since the onset of the pandemic, going from more than 80% in the early phases to 29% since January 1 2022.

ICU clinical auditors say a positive PCR test on its own is insufficient in accuracy when it comes to identifying patients suffering with Covid-19, with less than 30% of people who test positive being admitted.

A clinical diagnosis of Covid-19 disease should be used going forward, Public Health Scotland said.

It also reported that the use of numbers of people in hospital with coronavirus at any one time was “problematic”, and was affected by case emergences that had a probable or definite hospital onset.

Such cases often had extended lengths of stay in hospitals before catching Covid-19, and so were not taking up additional beds due to the infection.

