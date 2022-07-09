Group in red shorts protest against Wimbledon dress code over period concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Group in red shorts protest against Wimbledon dress code over period concerns

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: July 9, 2022, 4:56 pm
Campaigners from Address The Dress Code outside the main gate at Wimbledon protest over its all white dress code while women are on their period, on day thirteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Campaigners from Address The Dress Code outside the main gate at Wimbledon protest over its all white dress code while women are on their period, on day thirteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A group of campaigners staged a protest at Wimbledon over the dress code due to concerns over periods for female players.

Recreational tennis player Gabriella Holmes, 26, and footballer Holly Gordon, 28, started the campaign, Address The Dress Code, to highlight the anxiety that females face competing in traditional whites.

The pair arrived at Wimbledon’s gate five with two other women, wearing white skirts with red undershorts, ahead of the ladies’ singles final on Saturday afternoon.

The outfits are inspired by the former French player who wore red shorts under her skirt at the 2007 championship, sparking widespread media attention, the group said.

They were also handing out fliers with a photoshopped version of the famous “Tennis Girl” photo, that shows a woman lifting her skirt to reveal blood-stained shorts rather than a bare bottom.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Campaigners from Address The Dress Code outside the main gate at Wimbledon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

They also held up banners with messages like: “Address the dress code” and “You can do it Ian Hewitt”, referring to the chairman of the All England Club.

The organisers said they want Wimbledon to “amend” the traditional dress code so that women can decide if they want to wear colours that make them more comfortable.

Ms Holmes told the PA news agency: “We’ve basically come down today because we want Wimbledon to address the white dress code that doesn’t take into consideration female athletes on their periods.

“We want to make it really known to Wimbledon that the rules they are making at the top, they’re all already filtering down to grassroots levels,” she added.

“We are already seeing tons of young girls who drop out of sports when they start their period or by the time they’ve hit puberty they’ve stopped sports altogether.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Campaigners from Address The Dress Code outside the main gate at Wimbledon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“We think it’s the time to address those barriers for young girls getting into the sport and it starts at the top, so that’s Wimbledon.”

Ms Gordon added: “The conversation around women’s sport, in general, is becoming bigger so this conversation shouldn’t really come as a surprise.”

She said that they are hoping the Wimbledon board listens and sits down to think about potentially making amendments to the dress code.

“We’re not hoping to drastically change the all-white dress code we just want to kind of amend it and keep in mind the practicality for women instead of keeping up traditions essentially for tradition’s sake.

“We ultimately want it to be the women’s choice about what would actually alleviate any stress or shame when it comes to competing professionally in front of the world.”

Ms Holmes added that they have suggested women could choose to wear Wimbledon’s colours of purple and green as an option for undershorts.

“We want women to be able to focus on the tennis and on the sport and not have to worry about other factors when competing at this level,” she said.

The demonstration also comes after British doubles star Alicia Barnett recently opened up about the stress of having to compete in white on her period.

“I do think some traditions could be changed,” Barnett told the PA news agency at Wimbledon last week.

“I, for one, am a massive advocate for women’s rights and I think having this discussion is just amazing.”

