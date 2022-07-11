Doctors say boy in life-support fight is ‘unresponsive’ and will not recover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doctors say boy in life-support fight is ‘unresponsive’ and will not recover

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 11:26 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 11:42 am
Archie Battersbee (Family handout/PA)
Archie Battersbee (Family handout/PA)

A 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage three months ago is “unresponsive” and will not recover, a barrister representing hospital bosses has told a High Court judge.

Martin Westgate QC told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that Archie Battersbee suffered a “devastating” brain injury during at incident at home in April and specialists do not think it is in his best interests for treatment to continue.

The judge is overseeing the latest in a series of hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He is reviewing evidence after another High Court judge had earlier ruled that Archie was dead.

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, are hoping he will rule that doctors should keep providing treatment.

Archie Battersbee court case
Archie Battersbee’s mother Hollie Dance (right) and family friend Ella Carter, outside the High Court in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, have told judges that they think Archie is “brain-stem dead”.

They say treatment should end and Archie should be disconnected from a ventilator.

Archie’s parents hope he will recover.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, have asked Mr Justice Hayden to decide what moves are in Archie’s best interests.

“He is not responsive and has no prospect of recovery,” Mr Westgate, who is leading the trust’s legal team, told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday.

“The trust have come to the conclusion that continuing treatment is no longer in his best interests.”

Trust bosses had originally asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to decide what moves were in Archie’s best interests.

She had concluded that Archie was dead and ruled that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.

Archie Battersbee court case
Archie Battersbee, 12, is at the centre of a life-treatment courts dispute (Family handout/PA)

Archie’s parents had challenged Mrs Justice Arbuthnot’s decisions in the Court of Appeal.

Three appeal judges upheld their challenge and ruled that evidence relating to what was in Archie’s best interests should be reconsidered by a different High Court judge.

A barrister representing Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee had argued, in the appeal court, that Mrs Justice Arbuthnot had made errors.

Edward Devereux QC argued that Mrs Justice Arbuthnot had not carried out a “comprehensive” analysis of evidence relating to whether life-support treatment should continue.

Mr Devereux also argued that evidence had not shown “beyond reasonable doubt” that Archie was dead.

Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April, judges have heard.

Ms Dance said she found her son unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

He has not regained consciousness.

Archie Battersbee court case
Archie’s father Paul Battersbee (James Manning/PA)

A barrister leading Archie’s parents’ legal team told Mr Justice Hayden it is hoped the youngster will make “some sort of recovery” and argued that continued treatment is not “futile”.

Ian Wise QC said Archie would want a “natural” not “choreographed” death.

He said Archie’s parents accept that it would be appropriate for the youngster “not to be resuscitated” if he suffers a cardiac arrest.

“The parents hope and pray that Archie will make some sort of recovery,” Mr Wise told Mr Justice Hayden in a written case outline.

“In the present case the treatment is not futile in that it is effective (it is keeping Archie alive) and is giving effect to Archie’s wishes to have a ‘natural’ as opposed to choreographed death.”

Mr Wise said Archie’s parents want the judge to rule that “it is lawful and in Archie’s best interests to continue to receive life-sustaining treatment, including mechanical ventilation; however it is not in his best interests to be administered CPR in the event that he suffers cardiac arrest, nor is it in his best interests to be administered life-sustaining intensive care which both his parents and the trust do not believe to be appropriate”.

