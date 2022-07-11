Number of patients in England testing positive for Covid nears previous peak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Number of patients in England testing positive for Covid nears previous peak

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 6:10 pm
A total of 13,336 patients were in hospital as of 8am on July 11, figures show (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A total of 13,336 patients were in hospital as of 8am on July 11, figures show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for Covid-19 has climbed to its highest level for nearly three months – though there are signs the rate of increase may be slowing.

A total of 13,336 patients were in hospital as of 8am on July 11, NHS England figures show.

The last time the figure was this high was in late April, and it is close to the peak of 16,600 reached during the previous wave of infections in the spring.

But though patient numbers are up week-on-week by 25%, the rate of increase has slowed in recent days, after running at 39% at the start of the month.

It is too soon to say whether the slowdown is the start of a trend.

Health experts have warned the numbers are likely to carry on rising throughout July, driven by a “substantial amount” of waning immunity among older people.

HEALTH Coronavirus Hospitals
(PA Graphics)

The jump in patients testing positive for the virus is due to the spread of the subvariants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, which are now the dominant strains in the country.

Infections are currently at their highest since April, but are still some way below the record levels at the peak of the BA.2 wave in March.

Around six in 10 patients in England who test positive for Covid-19 are being treated primarily for something else rather than the virus, but still need to be kept isolated from other patients, putting extra pressure on hospital staff and resources.

New figures on the number of people waiting for routine treatment in hospitals in England will be published on Thursday and are expected to show the backlog has reached a new record high.

Data will also be released for NHS staff absences due to Covid-19, which are likely to have jumped in recent weeks, causing further disruption to patient care and treatment.

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of clinical programmes at the UK Health Security Agency, said that while hospital admissions of people testing positive are rising in all age groups, the largest increases are in those aged 75 and older.

“There is likely to be a substantial amount of waning immunity in older people who have not taken up the booster on schedule, so we can expect these rises to continue over the coming weeks and throughout July”, she added.

All people aged 75 and over in the UK have been offered a “spring booster”, available at least three months after their most recent jab, to ensure they continue to receive the maximum possible protection.

But around one in six over-75s have not received any doses of vaccine in the last six months, putting them more at risk of severe disease.

Covid restrictions could be reintroduced if a rising number of cases has an impact on the NHS backlog, a minister said on Monday.

Speaking in the House of Lords, health minister Lord Kamall said that if the point is reached where the current increase in hospital admissions “is affecting the backlog” then “clearly measures may well have to be introduced”.

“Current data does not point to cases becoming more severe,” he added.

“We are always ready to stand up measures should the case rates rise so much that our health system was under pressure, but also what we have managed to do is break the link between infections and hospitalisations, and hospitalisations and death.

“If that gets out of control then of course we will stand up the measures that we have previously.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal