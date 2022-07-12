Number of families agreeing to organ donations dips for first time in years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of families agreeing to organ donations dips for first time in years

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 12:03 am
The number of families agreeing to organ donations has dipped for the first time in eight years, new figures show.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) has urged people to register their opinions on organ donation and discuss their views with loved ones after the number of families agreeing to donation fell from 69% in 2020/21 to 66% last year.

Officials said hundreds of lives could be saved if everyone who supports donation “talked about it and agreed to donate”.

The proportion of families consenting to donation has been increasing steadily since 2014/15, when consent rates were just 58%.

But last year saw the first dip in eight years as 605 families declined to support organ donation.

With each donor donating an average of three organs, it is estimated that this could equate up to 1,815 missed opportunities for transplant.

The law around organ donation has changed to an ‘opt out’ system across England, Scotland and Wales but despite this, family members will still always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead.

Reasons given for declining donation in 2021/22 included not knowing what their loved one would have wanted, split opinion in the family, or not believing in donation.

The figures also show that 92 families overruled their loved one’s decision to be a donor.

It comes as new figures showed that more than a 1,000 people in need of an organ transplant died in 2021/22.

Last year, 429 patients died waiting for their transplant, while a further 644 were removed from the transplant list and many of these patients would have died shortly afterwards, according to NHSBT’s annual organ donation activity report.

Organ transplant services were severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As services started to return to more normal levels, there was a 27% increase in the total number of organ transplants last year. Some 4,324 transplants were performed in 2021/22, compared with 3,398 in 2020/21.

Transplant teams also saw a boost in the number of living donors, such as where a person donates a kidney, with 909 living donors last year.

Some 6,269 patients were waiting for a transplant at the end of March 2022, with a further 3,990 temporarily suspended from transplant lists. People may have been suspended from the list for a number of reasons, including illness or holidays.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ donation and transplantation at NHSBT, said: “Organ donation and transplantation is a fundamental part of the NHS work to save lives.

“This is shown by the increase in the number of patients last year receiving transplants and the number of those who are continually registering their decision to be an organ donor.

“Sadly though, hundreds of people are still dying unnecessarily every year waiting for transplants.

“We know that if everyone who supported donation talked about it and agreed to donate, most of those lives would be saved.

“We need families to support their loved one’s decision and agree to donation when approached if they know that’s what they wanted. Last year, 3% fewer families agreed to do that when they were asked than the year before, which may be due to a range of factors including the challenges of the pandemic.

“Whatever the reason, we need to encourage more people to register their decision and discuss it with their families as organ donation really does save lives.”

Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23, or use the NHS app.

