Beckham backing brain cancer campaign in memory of ‘close friend’ Tessa Jowell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Beckham backing brain cancer campaign in memory of ‘close friend’ Tessa Jowell

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 5:58 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 6:47 pm
David Beckham (Adam Davy/PA)
David Beckham (Adam Davy/PA)

David Beckham is backing a campaign to “transform NHS brain cancer care in Britain” in memory of “close friend” Baroness Tessa Jowell.

As culture secretary under Tony Blair, she played a leading role in delivering the London 2012 Olympics, and dedicated the final years of her life to raising awareness around brain cancer, before dying from a brain tumour in 2018.

The Tessa Jowell Foundation is marking the 10-year anniversary of the London 2012 opening ceremony by organising the release of a special cut of Danny Boyle’s famous show to be screened in cinemas across the country.

Screenings take place on July 27, with the proceeds going to the foundation.

The charity, in collaboration with the Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission, has helped create a national brain cancer strategy and collect comprehensive data on NHS brain cancer services.

The campaign is supported by Beckham and athletics star Denise Lewis, as the charity hopes to raise £4 million for brain cancer care and the development of a new children’s centre of excellence programme.

Beckham, who was an Olympic torch-bearer in 2012, said: “It is a shocking and widely unknown fact that brain cancer is the biggest cancer killer of children and people under 40 in the UK.

“As a close friend of Tessa, it is my honour to help support her family foundation to deliver her final campaign – to transform NHS brain cancer care in Britain.

“Tessa was absolutely key to bringing the Olympics to London, with all the incredible memories that brought, and I cannot think of a better way of honouring such a wonderful person than by supporting a cause she cared so passionately about. Please donate if you can.”

Baroness Jowell’s daughter Jess Mills, chief executive of the Tessa Jowell Foundation, added: “Brain cancer is the biggest cancer killer of children and people under 40 in the UK, yet treatment options and advances in research have not changed in decades. Mum believed passionately that that could and must change.”

The public will be able to attend a free showing of the opening ceremony show on a big screen in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, east London, which was the site of the original ceremony.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]