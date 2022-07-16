Heatwave and Covid surge ‘a nightmare’ for health workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Heatwave and Covid surge ‘a nightmare’ for health workers

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 9:13 am Updated: July 16, 2022, 10:25 am
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

An NHS doctor has warned that the heatwave and the surge in cases of Covid-19 in England are resulting in a “nightmare” for health workers.

Dr Claire Bronze, 38, who is an A&E consultant in London, said she is worried about the effect the hot weather will have on patients and staff.

She told the PA news agency: “In some places there are people waiting in A&E for up to two days at a time for a bed in the hospital.

“There are ambulances queuing to get in; we’ve seen a lot of Covid cases again, and then there’s the heat.

Dr Claire Bronze, 38, is an A&E consultant in London.
Dr Claire Bronze (Claire Bronze/PA)

“There’s all these things happening that are just a bit of a nightmare and we’re worried about how it is going to affect patients and staff.”

On Friday the Met Office warned that lives could be at risk as it is likely that a record UK temperature could be set early next week.

The Met Office red warning, for Monday and Tuesday, covers an area from London up to Manchester and the Vale of York.

The public have been warned to watch out for sunburn and heat exhaustion, with changes in working practices and daily routines recommended.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by nearly 800,000 in a week, with some parts of the country nearing the record levels seen during the spring.

Dr Bronze said: “A lot of hospital buildings are very old, particularly in London, and many don’t have air conditioning and windows that don’t open – so they are extremely hot.

“Some staff still have to wear PPE – so plastic gowns, masks, gloves – on top of their normal uniform which, as you can imagine, means people are quickly going to get very hot and dehydrated.

“Staff are struggling to go for breaks because it’s so busy, then to add to that across the NHS we’ve got so many staff members off sick with Covid at the moment too.

“Our staffing is absolutely obliterated already and then with the heat, we’re quite worried about that.”

On Wednesday, Ruth May, the chief nursing officer for England, tweeted a statement addressing reports that some staff members were being told not to drink water while on shift.

She wrote: “I’ve heard reports that some #teamCNO colleagues are being told not to drink water at nurses stations.

“It’s crucial that all nursing, midwifery and care staff are able to drink water and stay hydrated during a shift at nursing stations or other convenient locations.”

Dr Bronze welcomed the statement and added that allowing access to water should be “obvious”.

She said: “I was glad to see the people at the top saying that it’s important that staff must have access to water.

“To say that staff must be allowed to drink water should be the most obvious of things.

“Thankfully, where I work I’ve got access to plenty of water but I think it’s very different from one place to another.

“Most of us have had advice about keeping our patients safe, so making sure everyone’s got access to water… we’re making a real conscious effort to give them more fluids.”

As the temperature rises, Dr Bronze said she is most concerned for elderly people and rough sleepers who may struggle to find shade due to mobility issues.

“The big worry, especially in cities like London, is for homeless people who may be stuck in places where they can’t get water or they may not be able to get out of the heat,” she added.

“The elderly, children and rough sleepers are the ones we are really worried about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]