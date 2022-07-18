Low risk of overdiagnosis linked to breast cancer screening – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Low risk of overdiagnosis linked to breast cancer screening – study

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 12:04 am
Women aged between 50 and 71 are invited for screening every three years (Alamy/PA)

The benefits of the NHS Breast Screening Programme outweigh the small risk of overdiagnosis, according to a new study.

Researchers said that there is a “low risk” of overdiagnosis for women who take part in the screening programme after they found that just under 4% of breast cancer cases picked up through screening could potentially be “overdiagnosed”.

Overdiagnosis of breast cancer can occur when someone has the disease but it grows at such a slow rate that it would not have caused any symptoms if it had not been caught.

Women aged between 50 and 71 are invited for screening every three years.

Some have suggested that concerns over the risk of overdiagnosis could prevent some women taking up the offer of screening.

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London and King’s College London researchers, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, set out to examine the levels of overdiagnosis linked to the screening programme.

Their new study, published in the journal Cancer Medicine, examined 57,493 cases among women who attended screening in 2010 and 2011 and compared this to cases among more than 100,000 women who did not attend screening.

Overdiagnosis was calculated as “the cumulative excess of cancers” diagnosed among the screening group compared to those who did not go to their screening appointments.

An estimated 3.7% of screen-detected cancers were “overdiagnosed” – lower than previous estimates.

The authors concluded: “Our results showed little if any overdiagnosis, and it is reasonable to conclude that NHS Breast Screening Programme is associated with at worst modest overdiagnosis of breast cancer.”

Joint lead investigator, Stephen Duffy, professor of cancer screening at Queen Mary University of London, said: “These results provide some reassurance that participation in the NHS Breast Screening Programme confers only a low risk of an overdiagnosed breast cancer.

“Along with the results of our previous study of the effect of screening on breast cancer mortality, this indicates that the benefit of screening in preventing deaths from breast cancer outweighs the small risk of overdiagnosis.”

